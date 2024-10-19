4 Popular Crampons Every Ice Climber Should Consider Buying Before Next Trip
Crampons are the soccer cleats of ice climbing; they provide traction, support, and stability. Built with durable material and sharp spikes, crampons are designed to grip the ice, allowing a climber to ascend a frozen waterfall. They come in multiple styles, making it difficult to choose your best match. Use this guide to help you decide which crampon will best fit your adventuring style.
1. Petzl Dart Crampons ($239.96)
The Petzl Darts are often the face of ice climbing crampons. This piece of equipment is easily identified by its black and orange coloring and the commonly used mono-point fixture, though a dual-point is possible (modular design). This is a step-in style crampon with a toe and heel welt; it is compatible with a variety of boots. There are eight secondary points on this model, creating beautiful stability. Users will surely find this crampon to be reliable and solid.
2. Grivel G20 Plus ($249.99)
The Grivel company has spent over 200 years serving the climbing community and has continuously provided top-notch gear for individuals looking to scale the highest mountains in the world. The Grivel G20 Plus crampon is no different. This model is known to be ultra-light and suitable for various holds. Grivel is undoubtedly a leading brand in the crampon realm and has an excellent reputation for durability. G20 Plus is known for its light weight and security.
3. Petzl Lynx ($259.95)
The Petzl Lynx crampon is modular and highly versatile. Ultimately, what sets the Lynx aside from the Dart is its all-around capability. If you tend to dabble in both technical climbing and general mountaineering, this may be the crampon for you. Due to its adaptable design, toe welts aren't needed for the Lynx. However, if you already own boots with a welt, they will still be compatible. Again, this is truly a versatile crampon.
4. C.A.M.P. Blade Runners ($359.95)
C.A.M.P has created a mean pair of crampons, and they're known as the Blade Runners. This crampon is built with an impressive design that will help you on your adventure. According to C.A.M.P.'s website, "The new automatic front bails enhance the fit on modern boots, and the included semiautomatic toe bails allow the Blade Runners to be used on boots without rigid toe rungs." This ability allows various boots to work with the Blade Runner design.