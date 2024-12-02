Best Men’s Sunglasses To Gift Outdoor Enthusiasts This Holiday Season
One of the most underrated and important pieces of equipment for an outdoor enthusiast to have is a pair of sunglasses.
Not only does it enhance a person’s style and outfit, but it also offers the necessary protection for your eyes when adventuring. Don’t miss any sightseeing opportunities when you have the right eyewear.
What are some of the best options for men this year? Stephen Valesano, who is the Director of Marketing & Ecommerce at Revant Optics, shared some of the top options for men in 2024 with different superlatives and how to maintain them.
The first pair that Valesano recommends are the Ray-Ban Wayfarers. Arguably the most recognizable pair of sunglasses with their square frame, the polished black color is among the most popular.
Different lens options are available depending on your needs and preferences. To ensure that these sunglasses hold up, the maintenance tip provided is to wipe the lenses with a microfiber cloth and store them in a hard case.
If the lenses are scratched, try to replace them instead of buying an entirely new pair.
Next on the list is the Oakley Flak 2.0 XL. These are great for anyone who is active, as they get the job done whether you are hiking trails or taking the field for some sports. The lightweight design is combined with Prizm lenses, enhancing color and contrast to seal the deal.
Affordability and style are provided by the next option: the Knockaround Premiums. They have a wide variety of frames to choose from and offer interesting collaborations with major companies and products, adding a unique element to your sunglasses.
But, just like any expensive or luxury sunglasses, these still need to be taken care of with regular cleanings and safe storage.
Persol 714 is on the opposite end of the spectrum from the Knockaround Premiums. Some of their sunglasses are incredibly expensive, but you get what you pay for.
A lot of personalization is available with Persol 714 sunglasses. Their history precedes them, as they are the first folding pair that was ever made. Steve McQueen helped put these on the map by wearing them in movie, The Thomas Crown Affair.
Another option for people who want to wear their sunglasses while adventuring and to hold up to the rigors is Maui Jim Peahi. Polarized and durable, they live true to their name, matching quality with the name.
Another pair of sunglasses that will offer incredible durability are Frontline Optics. Created by a former firefighter, they hold up to the rigors of that job while not breaking the bank for customers purchasing their items.
Their reliable replacement program is another major draw, as you don’t have to worry about buying another pair of sunglasses should the pair you have become damaged or lost.