Choosing the Best Winter Traction Gear for Your Hikes This Snowy Season
Winter hiking requires additional gear to keep you safe and on your feet. By choosing the proper traction devices, you can avoid an embarrassing and potentially dangerous fall. Three of the most common devices include microspikes, crampons, and snowshoes. Each device is designed for different conditions, so choose wisely. Use this guide to determine the equipment you should invest in and which models are the most reliable.
Microspikes
Microspikes are generally the go-to device for winter hiking. They're simple to put on and take off, andthey're highly effective on low-angle ice and snow, but above all, purchasing a pair won't break the bank. A reliable choice is the Kahtoola MICROspikes Traction System ($74.95). Microspikes, unlike crampons, have short spikes on the bottom and are held together by lightweight chains and elastic that slips over your boots, creating a snug fit. When not in use, microspikes will not take up a lot of space in your pack which is a major benefit for lengthy trips.
Crampons
Crampons provide aggressive spikes allowing you to navigate steeper, and more grueling, terrain. They are used in hiking, mountaineering, and ice climbing. Crampons come in various forms depending on your intended use. For hiking trips with steep ice and snow, popular choices include Grivel's G10 New-Classic EVO Crampons ($159.95) and the G12 New-Matic EVO Crampons ($199.95). The G10 crampons are excellent walking crampons while the G12 device is more versatile and can handle more intense adventures. Crampons offer stronger traction than microspikes, but many pairs are not compatible with a standard hiking boot. Remember to check the required boot style before you make a purchase.
Snowshoes
Snowshoes are essentially a flotation device for snow. When worn properly, they prevent hikers from sinking into the snow with each step they take. Ultimately, snowshoes ease travel, prevent postholing which can be a danger to other trail users, and provide traction as many models have built-in crampons. MSR is one of the most popular snowshoes brands on the market. The Lightning Ascents ($389.95), though more expensive, are incredibly durable and user-friendly. For a more affordable model that is just as reliable but better suited for flatter trails, check out the MSR Evo Trail ($169.95) model.