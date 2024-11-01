Eight Christmas Gift Ideas for the Rock and Ice Climbers in Your Life
If you're not a climber, shopping for one can be difficult. To help you out, we have built a list of items that any climber will appreciate and find value in. Some items such as ropes and harnesses are often best left up to the individual you're shopping for as each climber tends to look for specific features. However, some pieces of equipment are more general and easy to find.
Black Diamond Punisher Gloves ($119.95)
Ice climbing can be a miserable experience if your fingers are frozen. Help your climber stay warm by purchasing Black Diamond's Punisher gloves. They are specifically designed for ice and mixed climbing and have a 100% waterproof insert, along with fleece lining for added warmth. Dexterity, or lack of, can be a real problem when it comes to when climbing gloves. However, the Punisher design allows for great movement while still providing warmth and comfort. Additionally, each glove comes with a knuckle patch to protect against abrasion.
Black Diamond Capitan Helmet ($69.95)
Despite the attachment your climber may have to his helmet, they do have a lifespan. According to Black Diamond, and as a general rule for all brands, helmets should be retired after ten years. To encourage safety and risk mitigation, purchase the Capitan Helmet. Referred to as a "workhorse helmet," this valuable piece of gear comes equipped with more protection on the sides and back. The shell combination consists of expanded polypropylene (EPP), expanded polystyrene (EPS), and a 2-piece ABS shell, all resulting in a superior design that ensures durability.
The Anchor Climbing Gear Rack ($70.00)
Most climbers will agree that organizing gear in a practical way can be a hassle. The Rado Racks team has created a user-friendly 34" wide wooden wall rack with eight hooks to help you organize your equipment. This rack can safely hold ropes, climbing shoes, hardware, and helmets. If you don't need the 34" rack, the company also produces a smaller 18" design with four hooks. It's easy to assemble and has a minimalist look.
Petzl Pur'Ice Pick ($64.95)
It's never a bad idea to have a backup ice pick in your pack or gear closet. Picks can be replaced with modular technical tools as needed. The Pur'Ice design is specifically for ice climbing tools and is known for its excellent ice penetration and ease of removal. This particular pick is compatible with Sum'Tec, Quark, Nomic, and Ergonomic tools.
Black Diamond Loose White Gold Chalk ($14.95)
Rock climbers tend to use chalk throughout each climb, so having extra laying around will always come in handy. Some climbers prefer to use loose chalk while others swear by refillable socks such as the Refillable White Gold Chalk Shot. Whether or not your climber uses socks or loose chalk, Black Diamond's pure magnesium carbonate chalk is often a favorite.
Black Diamond Team Chalk Bag ($19.95)
While you're shopping for chalk, take a look at Black Diamond's newly released chalk bag. It comes with a fleece-lined interior, brush holder, and has a pliable wire rim. As stated on the website, it's the "chalk bag of champions, built for our amazing athletes." Every climber needs a chalk bag that they can call their own and this bag makes for an excellent companion at the crag.
Beastmaker 2000 Hangboard ($125.00)
Many climbers use their hangboards religiously. The Beastmaker 20000 comes with several holds, allowing climbers to target specific areas. This board has 45-degree, 35-degree, and 20-degree slopers, finger sockets, and jugs of various sizes. The manufacturer notes that this board is designed for advanced climbers. For beginners, consider buying the Beastmaker 1000.
Black Diamond HotForge Screwgate Carabiner 3-Pack ($34.95)
Carabiners are constantly getting left behind or retired. Help your climber keep his gear rack up-to-date by purchasing this pack of locking carabiners - you can never have too many. For added security, throw in a Gridlock Screwgate Carabiner for $22.95 to eliminate cross-loading potential.