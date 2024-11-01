Jaden Smith Launching Planet-Positive Luggage Line With Luxury Fashion House
Companies are always looking for ways to make travel more efficient and eco-friendly. Airlines share their emissions when purchasing tickets as everyone is doing their part to help keep Earth as healthy as possible.
Jaden Smith, who is an activist along with being an actor and musician, is now doing his part to help.
His eco-minded lifestyle brand, Harper Collective, is creating a unique collaboration with German luxury fashion house MCM. They are helping clean up the oceans and launching a planet-positive luggage line as a direct result.
Recycled ocean plastics and deadstock fabrics are being used to create a new line of luggage for people to use while traveling. According to Hypebae, the Harper Collective x MCM luxury collaboration will include items made up of 70 percent recycled ocean plastic, including Fish nets, post-consumer plastic waste, such as bottles and bags.
"The idea is to take a problem that we are all faced with and try to find a useful and sustainable solution," Harper Collective says, per its website.
As shared by Kate Dupere of The Cool Down, “Harper Collective x MCM luggage is available in three different sizes: the Cabin and Cabin + Expandable — meant to carry on — and a Large size meant to check. According to MCM, each Cabin bag contains 480 grams of sea plastic and 640 grams of landfill plastic. Each Large bag contains 790 grams of sea plastic and 1.5 kilograms of landfill plastic. The luxury pieces range in price from $1,050 to $1,290.”
An incredible CGI video was created to promote the collaboration, produced by The New Face and conceived by Smith himself.
Not only is Harper Collective and MCM looking to help make sustainable luggage, but they are also combating one of the biggest environmental issues; ocean plastic pollution. According to the United Nations, approximately 80 percent of marine pollution is plastic waste.
Every year, somewhere between 8 and 10 million tons of plastic end up in our water. Fish gear makes up a large chunk of that, as we are trending toward a dangerous time of plastic outweighing fish in the ocean.
"Sustainability is our ultimate goal," MCM chairperson Sung-Joo Kim told Hypebae. "As a leading luxury fashion house, it is our responsibility to do things better for our planet and society."