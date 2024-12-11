Kim Kardashian’s Skims Brand Collaborates With The North Face in New Ski Collection
After being launched in 2019, Skims shapewear rapidly gained popularity. Co-founder and Chief Creative Officer Kim Kardashian states that Skims is an inclusive brand that caters to a wider range of customers.
The Kardashian family is known for their fashion statements, and their sense of style stays with them on their family ski trips. With Kim Kardashian, a longtime skier, now partnering with The North Face (NTF), she is reaching an even larger audience.
"I'm obsessed with The North Face. Their puffer jackets have always been so iconic to me," Kim Kardashian stated in a video released by TNF.
Included in this new collection is the 2000 Retro Nuptse Jacket with 700-fill down insulation. If you're a skier hitting the chilly slopes, this jacket will serve you well. Additionally, The North Face X Skims has released a fabulous down one-piece. For customers looking for a more casual outfit to lounge in back at the lodge, check out the 1995 Retro Denali Fleece pants, paired with the Refina long-sleeve shirt, which makes an excellent base layer top.
"With this collection, we're bringing our classic Skims fit and palette to their classic archival styles. A lot of the time with puffer suits, the fill of the puffer can be really heavy and thick. I really wanted to create fits that flattered a curvier figure," she explained in the video.
This collection combines the adventurous aspects of The North Face, with the fashionable and all-purpose elements of Skims. Each article of clothing comes in the signature Skims palette of ochre, sienna, cocoa, and onyx.
Tuesday, December 10, was the official release date for this classic line. Despite the collection being out for only one day, the line has already been sold out. It's evident that the North Face X Skims collection has been deemed a success.