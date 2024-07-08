Best Water Bottle to Buy for Each Outdoors Lifestyle
Need a new water bottle? The following products are the top of the line across whichever activity you plan to embark on in the near future.
Best Water Bottle For Running: Nathan SpeedDraw Plus
This top product is all about ease of use, which makes it great for going on a run. It's valve at the top will save the runner from having to pull anything up with their hands or bite it with their mouth.
It comes with a pouch to carry the essentials including a phone and keys. Also attached to it is a hand strap to keep from having to focus on holding anything. The bottle itself is insulated to allow for multi-weather usage.
Best Water Bottle For Hiking: Any Nalgene Product
It's hard to beat a classic. The Nalgene product line offers the best durability on the market, which is why it's perfect for hiking.
They offer their bottles in either wide or narrow-mouthed version, so any potential hiker can go with whatever they find most comfortable.
While they aren't insulated like most water bottles on the market, there are purchasable sleeves to get at least some of that effect.
Best Water Bottle For Biking: CamelBak Podium Chill Water Bottle
CamelBak may be better known for their wearable packs, but the Podium is the perfect accessory for a cyclist.
These bottles are designed to fit in bicycle cages and are squeezable to allow for easy use. They are also built to keep water cold for a long time, featuring double wall insulation.
It's a simple water bottle design that has been optimized for bike riders.
Best Water Bottle For Camping: Hydro Flask
The Hydro Flask bottle has the instantly recognizable stainless steel design and offers the ideal versatility needed for any length of camping adventure.
The ability to use them for both hot or cold drinks in one device is crucial in cutting down on what campers need to pack with them.
When leaving the campsite, they are also durable and have a hook lid design to attach to a bag.
Best Water Bottle For Every Day Usage: Owala FreeSip
The Owala product is the jack of all trades in this list, making it possible to use in many different situations. There is the option to pick between a straw or wide-mouth opening at any given moment.
Their stainless design offers insulation while their 'FreeSip' cap is made for ease of use. The bottles come in different sizes to fit wherever is needed.