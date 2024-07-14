Essential Items To Make Your Fishing Trip Better
Fishing is one of the world's oldest activities, but it's still constantly evolving and can be hard to keep up with in terms of what one needs.
Here's a checklist of items to bring ranging from beginner's first time fishing to luxury purchases or gifts for a long time fisher:
St. Croix Premier Series Spinning Rod
The first and most important part of any fishing trip is the rod one chooses. The St. Croix is a perfect beginner rod that can get the job done well for a long time.
Daiwa BG Spinning Reel
In-line with the rod, one also needs a nice reel to pull in the fish that one is able to hook. Like the St. Croix rod, this isn't the top-of-the-line add, but will do everything needed.
PowerPro Braided Spectra Fiber Line
Braided fishing line will provide extra strength while also being thinner others. This line is also built to knot as little as possible to avoid headaches whenever possible.
Costa Polarized Fishing Sunglasses
Polarized sunglasses offer a filter for the reflective glare that appears while on the boat. They cost a bit more than normal sunglasses but are perfect for fishing and can also be used when not on the boat.
Shelta Sun Hat
Keeping the sun out of one's eye is clearly important. The added benefit of a hat is protecting the skin as well. Bucket hats in general are good because of their breathability and wide brim.
Needle Nose Plier
Catching a fish is just the first step, what happens next? A needle nose plier will help make unhooking a fish as easy as possible. Pair with some clippers to make cutting the line easy as well.
Fishing Rod Holder
Fishing trips can have long stretches of time where the action is slow. Bringing a rod holder will make it easy to set and forget while sitting back. This is a luxury, but one that can be crucial on a slow day.
Plano Water-Proof Tackle Box
Getting a tackle box to organize the many small items that a successful fishing trip requires will change a fisherman's life. Bringing a small, water-proof one on any trip to make grabbing things easy on the go. Tackle boxes will hold bait, hooks, lures and the like.
Simms Dry Creek Z Backpack
Along with having a tackle box for the actual fishing utensils is a must, a backpack to carry all other items brought on your trip is also crucial. The Simms bag is waterproof along with water-resistant pockets on the exterior.
Rapala Hook Sharpener
To keep from buying hooks over-and-over again, a fisherman could buy a sharpener and reuse old ones. It's a compact tool that won't take up too much space.