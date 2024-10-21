Quality Snowshoes You Can Rely for Serious Traction While Winter Hiking
As clunky and awkward as snowshoes may feel when you first try hiking with them, they will quickly become your best friend on the trail. They are meant to help users gain traction on snow and ice, all while creating stability.
Snowshoes designed for mountainous terrain are equipped with built-in crampons that look like spikes on the underside of the snowshoe which is what creates traction. Snowshoe models differ according to bindings, frames, weight, and where you intend to use them. To note, there are three primary snowshoe types: flat, rolling, and mountain. Each snowshoe below will be denoted by their intended use.
1. MSR Lightning Ascent ($389.95)
Don't be deterred by the price; this all-terrain snowshoe model is strategically designed with a durable binding system and 360-degree traction frames. This is a sought-after snowshoe that is widely used in a variety of terrain. Regardless of destination or challenge, this model is a go-to option and will benefit you in the long run. The Lightning Ascent bindings are made of a freeze-resistant mesh material. Additionally, the crampon traction is excellent, and the uphill feature of the Ergo Televator heel lift reduces fatigue. If hiking has become your passion, investing in these snowshoes is worthwhile.
2. Tubbs Flex VRT ($279.95)
This is a backcountry model that comes with exceptional flex capability, as mentioned in the name. The flex feature is particularly important when moving over uneven terrain. Negating the need for a complicated binding system, the Tubbs Flex VRT BOA Fit binding arrangement thrives on simplicity as it only requires you to twist the knob to tighten - your fingers will be grateful for this when you're in the cold mountains. Tubba, overall, offers a comfortable system that provides proper fitting.
3. Atlas Helium-MTN ($229.95)
For individuals looking for a smaller investment, look into the Atlas Helium-MTN model. This is considered to be a lightweight snowshoe with a BOA system. This model also has 360-degree traction and a 19-degree heel lift which, again, reduces fatigue when hiking up steep terrain. This is a tried and true snowshoe that won't break the bank.
4. MSR Evo Trail ($169.95)
The MSR Evo Trail snowshoe is one well-rounded piece of equipment. It's affordable, well-liked, has great traction, and is long-lasting. Rather than a BOA binding system, the all-mountain Evo Trail snowshoes come with a Paraglide binding. With this arrangement, the ultimate goal is to provide comfort and security. This model is best used on flat and rolling trails.