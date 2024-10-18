Top 6 Reliable Climbing Backpacks for Your Winter Adventures
Choosing a climbing pack can be an overwhelming task, particularly when it comes to winter adventures. To help you decide which one you should consider purchasing, we have compiled six of the most reputable and practical packs out there.
1. The North Face Summit Series Phantom 50 Backpack ($199.00)
This newly released pack is an excellent choice for ice climbers, skiers, and winter hikers who are looking for a sturdy bag. As a safety feature, this pack offers 360-degree reflectivity which is something that many others lack. Additionally, winter climbing often requires ice tools or an ice axe. With this in mind, the Summit Series Phantom comes equipped with a protective ice tool carrying option. For individuals tackling technical routes, ropes can be easily attached to the pack. Overall, the support features around the sternum, hips, and back are highly rated.
2. Osprey Mutant 52 ($230.00)
Osprey is a long-standing brand that hikers and climbers heavily rely on. The Mutant 52 pack offers incredible comfort that will support you along your trip. If technical climbing is in your future, this pack is capable of carrying ice tools, rope, and can withstand tough conditions. It is suitable for various adventures, including ice climbing, multi-day hiking, mountaineering, and skiing. Whether you are a guide or new to the outdoors, this pack will serve you well.
3. Hyperlite Mountain Gear Ice Pack 40L ($359.00)
Hyperlite Mountain Gear continues to create some of the most practical packs on the market. The 40L Ice Pack has a unique design due to its 6mm shock cord crampon system on the front of the bag. It isn't often you stumble upon a pack that has a designated crampon carrying option in this style. If you're not sold yet, check out the external daisy chain attachments and the slick ice tool slots, making your tools easily accessible. This is one durable pack designed for grand adventures.
4. Mountain Hardwear AMG 55 Backpack ($420.00)
This iconic pack comes with exceptionally deep side pockets designed to carry gear and a unique front pocket which can hold crampons or miscellaneous equipment. Along with this, Mountain Hardwear has comfort in mind when crafting their backpacks. As stated in their website, this pack comes with a "highly padded hip belt and shoulder straps engineered to carry the heaviest loads in comfort." If visibility is important to you, this AMG 55 pack has white, red, and turquoise coloring to help you stand out on on the mountain.
5. Hyperlite Mountain Gear Prism Pack 40 ($425.00)
Another viable option from Hyperlite Mountain Gear is the Prism 40. This pack offers several of the same great features, but rather than having cord on the front of the pack for crampons, the Prism 40 has a front pocket. By using a sealed pocket to carry crampons, there is an extra layer of protection for the points. While the Prism is more expensive than the Ice Pack, one could argue that this pack is more functional and user-friendly. As with many climbing packs, the Prism also comes with an ice axe loop and an ability to carry rope.
6. Mountain Hardwear Alpine Light Roll Top 45L Backpack ($350.00)
This pack as an intriguing look to it and has several advanced features. When looking at the sides of the pack, you will notice pockets with zippers which will allow you to better organize your gear. Pockets in this location are not common, but they are quite helpful. Additionally, users are often surprised by its remarkable waterproofing abilities, comfort, and versatility.