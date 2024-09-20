6 Tips for Staying Safe on the Hiking Trail During Hunting Season
School is back in session, the temperatures are getting cooler, and soon, many hiking trails will be overflowing with colorful leaves on the ground which will draw in more hikers. However, during the fall months, the backcountry is often a shared space between hikers and hunters. Knowing this, all outdoor participants must remain aware and proactive when entering the wilderness.
Hiking during hunting season requires additional preparation, but if you are looking to experience the magnificent fall foliage from an open summit, taking these precautions is well-worth your time.
1. Wear the Proper Clothing
Blaze orange is the most common, and highly recommended, color for safety during hunting season. It is best practice to wear orange clothing that can be seen from all angles, such as a vest or a hat. Also, it is helpful to have reflective panels on your clothing so you can be seen in poor lighting.
2. Choose the Right Time of Day
Early morning and late evening are popular times for hunting. With this in mind, it is wise to try and schedule your hike for the middle of the day when hunters are less likely to be out. Additionally, hiking during daylight hours will make you more visible to other individuals.
3. Protect Your Hiking Dogs
If a dog will be accompanying you on your fall hike, plan to keep your dog leashed and close to your body at all times. While you will be wearing bright clothing, a blaze orange harness or safety vest should be worn by your dog for visibility purposes.
4. Stay on the Trail
While bushwhacking can be a fun adventure for experienced hikers, it is best to remain on designated trails during hunting season, though most hunters are familiar with the land that they are hunting on and will try to avoid trails. To be proactive, stick to the path and save your bushwhacking for a different season.
5. Make Noise
Some hikers choose to hike with a bell or whistle attached to their pack. Not only can this be used in rescue situations in any season, but these items can also help to notify hunters in the area of your presence.
6. Know Where to Go
Take the time to research your intended trail to see if hunting is prohibited. If the location you're planning to hike in happens to be popular among hunters, be proactive and consider choosing a different trail until the season ends.