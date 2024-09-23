8 Stops To Complete the Ultimate Colorado Road Trip Itinerary
Colorado has a lot to offer adventures who plan out a trip to visit. A lot of people love winter activities available with mountains galore.
But, there are plenty of things to enjoy during other seasons of the year. Here is the perfect eight-stop itinerary to see everything that Colorado has to offer, starting in Denver is ideal for a late summer or early fall trip.
This trip was suggested by Alex on thepicturesquepassport on Instagram.
Silverthorne
Silverthorne is home to just over 4,400 people and is the first stop to make on the trip because of the gorgeous view of the sunset that is offered off Highway 9. In the heart of Summit County, incredible outdoor adventure can be had here and there is ever-expanding arts and culture in the area.
Vail/Piney Lake
Piney River Ranch is the perfect spot for anyone who has an itch to get into the water. Canoeing, kayaking and fishing are all popular here in addition to the hiking trails that are offered. Gore Creek in Vail can provide the famished with a nice lunch to refuel.
Glenwood Springs/Hanging Lake
Hanging Lake requires permits to explore, so make sure you plan ahead for this portion of the trip. Hiking the entire Hanging Lake Trail will take over two hours, so certainly prepare accordingly.
If you cannot make it there, Glenwood Springs offers endless exploration opportunities.
Black Canyon of the Gunnison
One must-see stop on this part of the trip is the Painted Wall, which is best at sunset. It is worth making this an overnight stay, as it is labeled a dark sky reserve, meaning you can see the stars clearly.
Crested Butte
Wildflower Trails are the most popular in this area. West Elk Loop Scenic and Historic Byway are a nice getaway and provide downhill skiing and mountain biking trails crisscross the Crested Butte Mountain Resort.
Great Sand Dunes National Park
Anyone who owns a pet will love Great Sand Dunes National Park as it is one of the only pet-friendly parks in the United States. Medano Creek has great tundra wildlife and trout fishing to partake in as well.
Buena Vista/Salida
Whitewater rafting can be done by people who enjoy the water and a soak in the hot springs can help rejuvenate you after. Anyone looking for a hiking excursion can view some breathtaking peaks.
Garden of the Gods
A massive public park, over 1,340 acres in size is located in Colorado Springs. There are plenty of spots to grab a bite to eat before ending your trip and heading back home. 21 miles of trails are available for exploring.
The visitor and nature center provides a cafe and exhibits for anyone looking to recharge before hitting a trail.