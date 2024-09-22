84-Year-Old Woman Suffers Head Injury While Hiking in Maine
On Friday, September 20, an elderly woman was hiking along Tumbledown Mountain's southeast side when she slipped and injured her head. The 84-year-old hiker, Donna Hobart, was accompanied by a friend on Parker Ridge Trail when the incident occurred.
At approximately 4 p.m., Maine Game Wardens received a call notifying them of the accident. First responders arrived at the trail and began hiking to Hobart's location.
After assessing her injuries and overall condition, first responders decided that with assistance, it was safe for Hobart to walk down the trail. When the crew was roughly half a mile from the trailhead, Hobart was transported by the Warden Service on an ATV.
First responders who participated in this rescue were the Maine Game Wardens, Weld Fire Department, Wilton Fire Department, and volunteers from Franklin Search and Rescue.
The current condition of Hobart is not known at this time, but officials have stated that the woman experienced a head injury.
The trail she was hiking on, Parker Ridge Trail on Tumbledown Mountain, is listed on Maine Trail Finder as being an advanced route with nearly 2,000 feet of elevation gain. The Appalachian Mountain Club states that this is the oldest trail that leads to Tumbledown Mountain. Hikers using this route should prepare for varying degrees of terrain and a brook crossing.
Tumbledown Mountain is located in Franklin County and stands at 3,054 feet in elevation. Considered to be a popular hiking destination, this location has seen several rescues over the years. Roughly one year ago from Hobart's accident, a 15-year-old was rescued after falling approximately 60 feet down the slide, breaking his leg. Due to the severity of the fall, the teenager was airlifted to the nearby Franklin Memorial Hospital.
As with any mountain, it is important that hikers remain cautious as they navigate the trails. Additionally, wearing proper footwear with excellent tread will serve you well on slippery terrain.