Abdi Nageeye Hits Career Milestone After Winning 2024 NYC Marathon
On Sunday, Abdi Nageeye took home first place at the annual New York City Marathon. The long-standing race has been a defining moment for many runners since the first event in 1970. This year, roughly 50,000 people participated in the race. Among the runners was Abdi Nageeye, a 35-year-old runner who has hit numerous milestones in his athletic career.
During Sunday's marathon, Nageeye was following closely behind Evans Chebet, the former champion, when, at the tail end of the race, Nageeye sped ahead of Chebet. Nageeye won first place and finished in an astonishing two hours, seven minutes, and 39 seconds. Chebet finished six seconds after Nageeye.
"When I was finishing, the emotions weren't there in the moment, but I just couldn't believe that I was going to win it," he told The Associated Press. "I felt like I was dreaming. Most people didn't even expect me to be in the top five, but I know what I am capable of. This was my race today."
"At the finish I was like, am I dreaming? I won New York," said Nageeye. "I know the course. Today was two things: survive that race and my race is after 36 (kilometers; 22 miles). I was thinking like a cyclist, survive 36K and you're going to win."
This monumental achievement comes after several previous New York City Marathon races in which Nageeye participated. He placed fifth in the 2021 race, third in 2022, and fourth in 2023.
According to LetsRun.com, this win marks his third marathon victory, but this was his first World Marathon Major win. His two other victories occurred in Rotterdam.
The course 26.2 miles and takes runners through New York's five boroughs. Competitors start the race in Staten Island and end in Central Park. A map of the intense course can be found directly on the NYC Marathon website.