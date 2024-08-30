August Death Toll Rises With Another Casualty at Grand Canyon
The Grand Canyon is one of the most beautiful places in the United States for hikers to visit. However, the month of August has also revealed just how dangerous it can be when the right precautions are not taken.
On Wednesday, a 60-year-old North Carolina man was found dead in Grand Canyon National Park. The man was partaking in a multiday solo backpacking trip.
According to a news release from the National Park Service, his body was discovered on a remote trail near the Colorado River, on a route that connects Lower Tapeats Camp with Deer Creek Camp.
The death is being investigated by the National Park Service and medical examiner of Coconino County, Arizona.
A search and rescue team was deployed after his family filed a missing persons report around 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday.
The call was made after he had not reached out following the beginning of his trek of the Thunder River Trail-Deer Creek loop. It is regarded as a very challenging hike to make at more than 23 miles long.
His death is thought to be at least the sixth at the Grand Canyon in August, continuing what has been a troubling trend. Three people were found dead in a four-day span on July 31st, August 2nd and August 3rd.
One person slipped and fell to their death, while another happened when a person attempted a BASE-jump.
Earlier this week, a woman was tragically swept away during a flash flood and her body was found. On the same day, an 80-year-old man was found dead after his boat capsized in the Colorado River.
According to park officials, via the Associated Press, there were 11 deaths recorded at the Grand Canyon last year, with between 10-15 fatalities occurring on average.
In a video that was shown on NBC News, it was revealed that there have been at least 14 deaths reported at the Grand Canyon so far in 2024. According to their research, roughly 17 occur each year.
Coupled with the burst water pipe that is ruining Labor Day Weekend for some travelers, August has not been the month to be visiting the Grand Canyon.