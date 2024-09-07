Charlotte, North Carolina Provides Visitors With Ample Adventure Opportunities
Charlotte, North Carolina isn’t the first place that adventurers think of when looking to plan a trip. The Queen City is known more for its sports teams, as the Carolina Panthers of the NFL, Charlotte Hornets of the NBA and Charlotte FC of the MLS all call the city home.
The NASCAR Hall of Fame is also located in Charlotte for sports enthusiasts.
But, the city is quickly becoming known as one of the must-stop adventure spots along the East Coast. Headlining that is the U.S. National Whitewater Center.
There, recreational grounds offer travelers a ton of different activities for people to take part in. A number of trails are available to hike or bicycle through. For the more adventurous type, ziplining and rock climbing can be done.
Of course, as the name would suggest, water sports are plentiful. Kayaking, whitewater rafting and canoeing are all available on the grounds. A sense of community and love for water sports can be found in the people training for whitewater paddling.
Anyone looking for more climbing outside of the U.S. National Whitewater Center can scratch their itch nearby. Close to the city are Boone and Mooresville, where climbers will be challenged.
Boone is home to an eye-popping amount of bouldering areas, some of which have been historically established. Rumbling Bald is a very popular one.
A strong argument could be made that North Carolina is home to the best rock climbing areas in the southern United States. Minutes outside of Charlotte is Looking Glass, where the best experiences can be had during the fall and winter seasons.
Another underrated activity for anyone visiting the Queen City to partake in is fishing on the Catawba River. It is the perfect activity for visitors looking to relax and take in some of the beautiful nature that is offered.
The Blue Ridge Mountains, near Evans Knob and Cross Mountain, are where Catawba’s basin begins. Several different crossings and dams will be passed depending on where you begin and end your journey.
Just over an hour long drive from Charlotte, you will be transported to a tranquil area where you can get lost in nature. Just about 220 miles long, there are several areas where you can go fishing if you want to do more than just float down the water.