Colorado 14ers Hiking Initiative Releases Data Showing Record Low Visitors
The Colorado Fourteeners Initiative is a non-profit organization that preserves the group of 54 14,000-foot peaks known as the "14ers". They recently released some new data that showed a record low of hikers across 2023.
"Hiking activity on Colorado’s 14ers dropped by 6.8% in 2023, continuing a downward trend since the record-breaking summer of 2020," said the group in a Facebook post.
As for why there are less hikers than ever taking on the hikes, the group pointed to a combination of closures and economic changes as main deterrents.
One of the biggest closures that they've recently gone through is that of the vastly popular Decalibron Loop, which they cited as being due to "private landowner liability concerns."
The loop was seven miles in length and was highly regarded by those that take it on. There are four separate peaks that can be reached from it, making it a popular stop for those interested in completing the "fourteeners."
Worry not, though, as the trail is now back up and running, which could mean good things for the numbers for 2024 in comparison to last year.
Another reason listed in their study was the economic impact of going on a hike and how it could begin pricing some people out of the activity.
The data released by the CFI cited a 2009 study which showed the following: "climbers of Quandary Peak near Breckenridge spent an average of $271.17 per day on gasoline, food, lodging, equipment, and other retail purchases."
Given how much of an issue inflation has been over the past few years in the United States, that number would be a good bit higher today than it would in 2009. There are also likely to be a large number of potential hikers that would now choose to stay home because of the exorbitant cost of a trip.
The fourteeners are a beautiful and worthy trip, but are challenging and will cost more than an average hiking trip.
If you're willing to take the plunge into one of the hikes, however, you'll be rewarded with some wonderful views.
Popular Colorado 14ers Worth Visiting
Mount Elbert: The highest peak in Colorado and one of the highest in all of the contiguous United States. It's only slightly lower than Mount Whitney, the highest.
Pikes Peak: It's one of the more accessible hikes in the group and is located right off of the Pikes Peak Highway.
Longs Peak: Located in Rocky Mountain National Park, it's among the most challenging of the 14ers to climb.