Czech Gymnast Dies After Attempting To Take a Selfie on Tegelberg Mountain
23-year-old, Natalie Stichova, was visiting Tegelberg Mountain in Bavaria, Germany on August 15 when tragedy struck.
While attempting to take an innocent selfie with the Neuschwanstein 'Sleeping Beauty' Castle in the background, Stichova fell approximately 80 meters off the edge. Witnesses and authorities are not certain of what caused the fall.
"We will never find out whether she [Stichova] slipped or whether a piece of the rock edge broke off," her friend told a Czech media source. At the time of the fall, she was with her friends and her boyfriend.
The friend, who remains anonymous, shared that the the 23-year-old was standing close to the edge and suspects that she slipped while in the process of setting up her camera shot.
According to ExplorersWeb, Stichova initially survived the fall and rescue teams arrived at the scene to transport her via helicopter to a nearby hospital. However, due to the extensive brain damage she received from the fall, successful treatment was not possible. Her family made the difficult decision to remove her from life support 6 days after the incident.
The club she trained at, Sokol Pribram Sports Gymnastics, wrote a heartfelt post regarding the loss of Stichova, stating, "With deep sadness we announce that after a tragic accident, our amazing friend, gymnast, representative, and coach, Natalie Stichova has left us forever. Natalie gave a smile throughout her short life and that is how we will always remember her..."
Her club invited friends, family, and community members to gather together to light candles in memory of Stichova.
Stichova, a strong athlete, was no stranger to hiking as she had hiked many mountains in the past, all of which she documented through social media.
This devastating event is a reminder for all to remain aware of your surrounds while hiking. Although mountains are captivating in their beauty, emergencies can occur quickly and unexpectedly.