Deceased Zion National Park Hiker Confirmed To Be Young Tech CEO
A canyoneer that died in Zion National Park earlier in October has been confirmed to be the CEO of a growing tech company.
Park officials announced that a visitor of the canyon had died after a 150 to 200 foot fall while visiting Heaps Canyon. He was with a group of three other canyoneers, all of which were rescued after efforts from Zion National Park Technical Search and Rescue Team and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
A day after the announcement, tech company Opiniion shared that the deceased was their 40-year-old CEO Justin Bingham.
"At Opiniion, Justin was more than just our CEO. He was a friend, a mentor, an example of hard work and above all, he was family. Justin knew each of us by name and made a point when he came into the office to say hello to everyone individually, every single day. We never doubted his love for us and for those with whom he was associated. We will always remember his optimism, his kindness, and the hard work that brought Opiniion to where it is today," said the company in a statement.
Opiniion is an award-winning property management software that focuses on enhancing the experience of both the managers and their residents.
The park service was sure to point out that Bingham and his group were all following all rules properly and were permitted to be where they were. It seems as though it was just an incredibly unfortunate accident.
National Parks around the country saw numerous deaths this summer and were hoping to see much less tragedy in the latter half of the year.
“Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with the family and friends during this unimaginably difficult time,” said Zion National Park Superintendent Jeff Bradybaugh.
Heaps is known to be very dangerous, even for those that are experienced and have proper gear.
Even if it wasn't the cause of this particular accident, let it serve as an important reminder to triple-check all safety equipment brought with you when going on an adventure such as this.
No one is too experienced to avoid mishaps.