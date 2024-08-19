Elderly Man Rescued After Long Fall in Rocky Mountain National Park
A scary situation in Rocky Mountain National Park had a happy ending as an elderly man was rescued after a long fall earlier this week.
A 70-year-old man took a 15-to-20 foot fall near Estes Cone during his visit to RMNP.
The search and rescue team was able to provide him with care on scene before a helicopter hoisted him off the mountain.
The Colorado Army National Guard came over from the nearby Buckley Space Force Base to help. The Rocky Mountain Rescue Group also played a role with the helicopter hoist.
He was brought to a Med Evac air amublance at Upper Beaver Meadows before going to emergency care. No information is available about the man past that.
"Regardless of fitness levels, park visitors are reminded to be prepared when setting out on any park adventure and activity," said park officials in a statement. "In addition to carrying the ten essentials and packing extra food and water, know your own limits and take time to adequately rest and consume water and salty snacks when recreating in the mountains."
Estes Cone is a notedly difficult climb to make for any age group. It's a 6.5-mile trip with an elevation gain of 1,790 feet. The altitude sickness makes it really hard for many that attempt the climb.
As the name 'cone' may suggest, it becomes very steep. Overall, it's a hard hike so it is important to assess your readiness and ability before heading out.
This event comes just over a month after their last elderly emergency that required a helicopter evacuation.
An 80-year-old woman was found unresponsive until fellow hikers performed life-saving CPR.
The same group of emergency services performed their duties to get her to emergency care as well.
Quick Hiking Safety Tips
Tell someone your plan: Before heading out, make sure someone knows where you are going and how long you expect to be out.
Research the trail: Don't be surprised by tough sections of the hiking trail. Make sure that you can make it through to the end with ease before leaving.
Wear the right shoes: Make sure the shoes that you bring can handle the rough texture of the outdoors. Slipping is easy enough even when footwear has a solid grip.