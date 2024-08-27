Go Wild: Explore The Must-See Spots to Swim in Nature
Wild swimming is defined as immersing oneself in the natural waters of lakes, rivers, and oceans, away from the structured environments of pools and beach resorts. Being surrounded by sounds and sights of nature and feeling the fresh, unfiltered water is invigorating.
Remove yourself from the hustle and bustle of regular everyday live and go wild, swim in these incredible sites.
East Coast
Sliding Rock, North Carolina - Open 365 days a year, weather and water level permitting, this is a 60 foot natural water slide that ends in a 8-10 foot deep pool of water. There is also one observation platform. The area offers lifeguards and restroom available seven days a week Memorial Day through Labor Day.
After having a great time enjoying the fun at Sliding Rock, you can also enjoy the Forest Heritage Scenic Byway in Pisgah National Forest, Looking Glass Falls, and hike to Daniel Ridge Falls and Pink Beds. Just a few miles away, there are also family friendly trails and kids activities at Cradle of Forestry.
West Coast
Devils Punchbowl State Natural Area located in Otter Rock, Oregon is a plethora of adventure. The park is a popular whale watching site along with surfing and surf watchers. You can hike, bike, walk, swim, explore trails and even have a picnic.
While you should swim in the actual Punchbowl there are plenty of beautiful clearwater areas and beaches surrounding the phenomenon to enjoy a nice refreshing splash.
Midwest
Cummins Falls, Tennessee might be one of the most beautiful places to take a swim. You will need a Gorge Access Permit in order to visit the base of the waterfall, but the small price is worth the view and experience.
Fair weather is a must to visit!
This spot has been a local favorite for more than 100 years. Cummins Falls is the eighth largest waterfall in volume of water in Tennessee and is a whopping 75 feet tall.
Visitors need to hike to the site and thus that is restrictive for some. The hike is rather strenuous and is not on an improved trail. It is not recommended for children under 5 and all children 12 and under must wear a life jacket while visiting and swimming.
Mountain Regions
When visiting the mountains of Colorado one must make a stop at Paradise Cove near Cripple Creek.
What you will find is a secluded swimming hole surrounded by tall cliffs that true adventure seekers will use to jump into the swimming hole. You can relax and take a nice swim or you can be active while you hike, jump from the cliffs, or even take plenty of nature photographs.
The cliff jumpers have three different levels to jump from where the tallest nears 100 feet.
There is a small fee to visit this site and you can expect it to be busy during the warm weather months, so plan ahead and arrive early. After parking, the walk to the actual swimming area is pretty easy and shouldn't take more than 15 minutes.