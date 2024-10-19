Haunted Hiking Trails in the United States for Brave Souls to Visit
1. Batona Trail, New Jersey
The Batona Trail is a 53.5-mile trail that brings hikers through New Jersey's Pine Barrens. While the views are scenic and captivating, be mindful of the "Jersey Devil" lurking in the wilderness. This creature resembles a kangaroo with a dog-like head, horse-shaped face, wings, and horns. In the 1700s, a New Jersey resident named Mrs. Leeds was pregnant with her thirteenth child when she cursed the baby to be the devil out of anger. When her baby was born, the child became what is now known as the "Jersey Devil" and flew into the wilderness. Many campers have heard haunting screeches at night, followed by sightings of the alarming creature.
2. Chilnualna Falls, California
Located in Yosemite National Park, Chilnualna Falls offers stunning waterfall views that will leave you in awe. However, visiting these falls comes with a risk. Along your journey, you will pass a location called Grouse Lake. According to a Native American legend, a young boy drowned in this lake and still cries out for help, which some hikers report hearing today. The tribe passed along the legend, warning people not to jump in the lake as they, too, would drown.
3. Iron Goat Trail, Washington
This harrowing trail is in Stevens Pass which happens to be the site of one of the most tragic railroad accidents in history. Roughly 114 years ago, two trains were on the tracks when an avalanche hit, derailing the trains and trapping them in the heavy snow. As mentioned by the Travel Channel, 100 people were killed in this event. The bodies of those who lost their lives were eventually pulled away by sled. Today, hikers passing by still hear the torturous sounds of the victims screaming in terror.
4. Transept Trail, Arizona
Transept Trail is located in Grand Canyon National Park. Although it's a beautiful and frequently visited park, a lot of tragedy has occurred here throughout history, with one story being particularly unsettling. Decades ago, a woman visited the area with her husband and son. The trio were caught in a rainstorm on the North Rim, and the husband and son fell to their deaths. After witnessing such horror, the woman took her own life at the Grand Canyon Lodge. She is now known as the "Wailing Woman" and wanders the Transept Trail in search of her husband and son. Hikers have reported hearing her broken-hearted cries in the canyon and have seen her roaming around in her white dress with blue flowers and a blue scarf.
5. Bloody Lane Trail, Maryland
With "bloody" being in the trail's name, there is undoubtedly a chilling backstory. Dating back to 1862 in Maryland at what is now referred to as "Antietam National Battlefield," the Battle of Antietam during the Civil War went down in history as America's single bloodiest day, as stated on the Moon Mausoleum website. Today, visitors continue to hear gunfire and shouting from the gruesome battle that resulted in thousands of fatalities. Many of the soldiers are buried at the nearby Burnside's Bridge, adding to the haunting energy.
6. Norton Creek Trail, North Carolina
The Great Smoky Mountains have a deep-rooted history filled with haunting tales. It's listed as one of the most haunted National Parks in the United States by The Travel. The Norton Creek Trail has a Cherokee legend that follows the story of "Spearfinger," a witch who consumes lost hikers. Spearfinger is described as having a long and incredibly sharp finger that she uses to cut open and feast on lost hikers. She presents herself as an older woman on the trail to lure in hikers, particularly children, before showing her true form and feasting on them. Norton Creek Trail is not a good location to practice your navigation skills. One wrong turn, and you may end up in the hands of Spearfinger.