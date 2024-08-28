Ideas for Keeping Children Active in the Outdoors During the New School Year
Summer is coming to an end and kids are returning to school. While their weekdays will be spent learning in a classroom, encourage your child to continue learning outdoors. Whether you're camping, hiking, swimming, or riding bikes, outdoor recreation provides excitement and builds long-lasting memories. With many children, now more than ever, being glued to screens, outdoor play is key for ensuring a healthy mind and body.
Create an Outdoor Recreation Bucket List
Every great adventure, no matter how small, begins with thorough planning. Set aside some time with your child to create an outdoor recreation bucket list or a vision board to map out the adventures you and your family would like to do this fall. Get crafty and do some light research on each desired activity with your children present so they can be involved every step of the way.
Backyard Camping
Between school, sports, and work, it isn't always feasible to go on a family camping trip. Save some time and money by bringing camping to your backyard. Pitch a tent and bring out some sleeping bags, delicious snacks, and games for the family to enjoy. This activity will serve as a core memory for your children.
DIY Obstacle Course
Create some friendly competition by building a simple obstacle course for your family to complete. This can be done in your backyard or a local park. Equipment options include cones, hula hoops, jump ropes, old tires, and for an additional challenge, incorporate a guided blindfold obstacle. The choices are endless for creating a fun and effective course for children of all ages.
Outdoor Scavenger Hunts
For the younger children, outdoor scavenger hunts serve an as excellent opportunity for them to explore the environment in a fun way. Items to put on the scavenger hunt list may include feathers, acorns, mushrooms, and moss. To increase the difficulty, help your child find a specific type of feather, tree, or leaf to identify. This step involves additional time and research, but it will present a teachable moment for your child.
Geocaching
Geocaching will get your child moving around in the community, searching for hidden items. To make the most of your geocaching experience, use the app, "Cachly - Geocaching." By using the GPS through this app, you will be able to locate hidden caches around your town. Some items are easy to find and others require more patience. Caches are hidden by community members and organizations to encourage people to get out and find them.
Nature Walks
Hiking doesn't have to involve grueling terrain or long mileage. Short and flat trails can be enjoyed by all and are perfect for a weekend reset. Along the hike, encourage your child to notice any seasonal changes the environment is going through, visible wildlife, and various plants along the trail.
Final Notes
The beauty of outdoor recreation is that people of all ages and abilities can participate. With some creativity, activities can be adapted as needed to better suit each individual.