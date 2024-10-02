Jeep Announces Urgent Recall of Nearly 200,000 Hybrid SUVs
Jeep issued an urgent warning and recall to 194,000+ hybrid SUV owners worldwide that the vehicles should be parked in the street currently rather than the garage on account of the fact that they can catch fire with the ignition turned off.
The car manufacturer is also telling customers that they should not charge the vehicles for the time being until they can be repaired. The recall applies to the 2020 to 2024 models of the Wrangler 4xe and the 2022 through 2024 models of the Grand Cherokee 4xe.
Stellantis, the owner of Jeep, estimated that roughly 5 percent of the vehicles worldwide are impacted with the heavy majority within the United States. The recall is based on 13 fires, all of which have occurred while the vehicle is shut off. The risk, according to Stellantis is more minimized when the battery is low.
"Accordingly, owners are advised to refrain from recharging. Out of an abundance of caution, the company is also advising owners of these vehicles to park away from structures or other vehicles until the remedy is obtained," a representative from Stellantis told the Daily Mail about the recall.
The same representative relayed the fact that the manufacturer is working on a remedy which is 'imminent' and that owners will be notified when they can bring their vehicles in to fix the flammable issue. Over 150,000 of the 194,000 vehicles recalled are in the United States, while just over 14,000 are in Canada, under 1,000 in Mexico, and an estimated 25,000 or so outside of North America.
Hybrid Jeep owners would be wise to heed the warnings of the manufactures and leave their vehicles parked on the street overnight as well as not charging the cars until they are able to take them in and get the fix that Stellantis promises will be ready in the very near future.