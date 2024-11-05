Mount Anne Hikers Rescued After Harsh Weather Ruins Their Shelter
A group of three hikers, including three men and one child, set out for a hike on Mount Anne in Tasmania, Australia over the weekend. Weather warnings were put into effect, but the group continued on.
During the storm, the tents used by the hikers were destroyed, leaving them without proper shelter. With the dreadful weather, hiking out was no longer an option.
According to the Tasmania Police social media page, the hikers called for help on Sunday at approximately 10:30 a.m. Rescue teams deployed to locate the group, despite the unruly weather. To assist in the efforts, the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Tasmania joined forces.
Around 2:30 p.m., search teams, including a police rescue officer and flight paramedic, located the group of hikers. However, extracting the group out of the wilderness took several hours.
"A severe weather warning had been issued in recent days including for that area, and, due to those forecasts, it is remarkable that bushwalkers chose to continue," police officials wrote on social media.
"While the group was well-prepared with necessary equipment, not recognizing the risks associated with those warnings has placed the party and responding search and rescue personnel in danger," they explained. "Police again remind those venturing outdoors to monitor weather warnings and consider the impact of the weather on their activities."
Mount Anne stands at an elevation of 4,669' and has an exposed summit that requires skilled movement. The Tasmania Parks and Wildlife Service notes that this area is particularly known for unexpected and extreme weather changes.
All hikers, regardless of location, should plan to pack the Ten Essentials and continuously check on the weather forecast. As the officials who participated in the mission stated, a rescue effort not only places the hikers at risk, but rescue teams are putting their lives on the line when searching.