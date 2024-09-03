3 Must-See Hidden Gems Near Nashville, Tennessee
The first thing that comes to mind for adventurers who are planning a trip down to Tennessee is the Smoky Mountains. However, it is a bit of a trek to get to the Smoky Mountains if you are staying in Nashville.
However, thrill seekers looking for an incredible outdoor experience don’t have to travel what could be four hours to see some views. Right outside of Nashville, there are some hidden gems that people miss but they should be taking full advantage of.
Here are three of those hidden gems that are all under two hours away from Nashville, Tennessee.
Rock Island
Rock Island State Park is 883 acres in size and has a number of natural and historical features for visitors to take in. The Great Falls Gorge is a popular destination, as is Twin Falls, which was created by the Great Falls Dam.
Great Falls Cotton Mill, located above Great Falls in the bluffs, has been part of the National Register of Historic Places since 1982. Across from that is Spring castle.
A 3-mile trail goes along the Collins River, while two more trails exist so that people can access Great Falls Gorge from the north or south.
Burgess Falls
A short, 1.5-mile hiking trail will provide you with some impressive wonders. The biggest draw at Burgess Falls is its four waterfalls.
They cascade down from 20, 30, 80 and 136 feet. What makes this such a unique stop is that you can paddle right to the base of the tallest waterfall. The waterfalls are located inside a large, limestone gorge that scales upwards of 200 feet.
As always, necessary precautions need to be taken when getting in the water. An incredible guide on how to navigate the area safely has been put together and shared on the blog, Alexys Abroad.
Cummins Falls
Home of the eighth largest waterfall in Tennessee, Cummins Falls totals 75 feet with two different drops. The first is a 50-foot plunge that will drop you right into a natural pool.
Located on the Blackburn Fork River in southern Jackson County, Tennessee, there are two separate hiking trails that can be enjoyed. One is about one mile long, while the other is 1.5 miles.
But, don’t let the length fool you. Elevation changes and difficult terrain make this a more challenging trek than some would realize.