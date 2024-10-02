Must See Steep and Memorable Hiking Ascents in United States
Hiking is one of the more enjoyable activities that a person can do so they can be out in nature in a somewhat relaxing setting. Walking through trails taking in the wildlife and scenery that different regions have to offer is a calming experience for many.
But, there are those thrill seekers who want to push the boundaries and test themselves in different settings.
For those kind of hikers, this is the piece for you. With some help from Outside Online, the steepest and most beautiful hiking destinations in the United States has been revealed.
The first option is at Zion National Park in Utah. Angels Landing is a steep ascent, going 1,569 feet during the 4.5-mile trip. Extremely popular on social media, you will not be disappointed when making the trek yourself.
But, it can be a harrowing experience as well. With drop-offs of 1,000+ feet on both sides, it will take some gall to make it to the top, where the payoff is a 360-degree view of Technicolor cliffs Zion has to offer.
Weekday during the autumn, as early in the day as possible, will provide you the chance to avoid the crowds.
Next on the list is Guadalupe Peak Trail in Guadalupe Mountains National Park, Texas. 250 miles northwest of Big Bend, this trail may not be as popular but presents its own unique rewards.
8.4 miles round trip that will take you to the highest point in the state, you will see plant life native to the area and get a view of the Chihuahuan Desert. It is best to do this outside of the summertime to avoid the killer heat.
In California, Yosemite National Park is home to the Half Dome. Known for the granite face, this area also provides a climb that nearly touches 5,000 feet and is a grueling 15-mile round trip.
The earlier the better, as afternoon thunderstorms are common and will make an already difficult hike that much more difficult. Make sure you are prepared for the trek, bringing along gloves and plenty of water to remain hydrated.
Just about 2.5 hours outside of Seattle, Washington, we find our next steep adventure. The Enchantments at Leavenworth, Washington will provide a challenging 18.6-mile thru-hike in Washington’s Stuart Range.
Gorgeous lakes of unique blue and granite spires are plentiful during this trek. At points, you will drop more than 2,000 feet in less than a mile traveled. Weather can change at the drop of a hat, so you need to be prepared for anything as snow will routinely come in July.
For the most adventurous, the steepest climbs can be found at Grand Canyon Rim-to-Rim at the Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona. 23.5 miles, it will take you all day to travel with drops of 4,500 feet and then climb up 5,700.
A pre-dawn start time isn’t uncommon as this could take 12-15 hours to complete. The ultimate challenge is adding a third rim, an endurance challenge that only the most well-equipped and trained hikers even attempt.
Last but not least, back on the East Coast is Devil’s Path in the Catskill Mountains in New York. This differs from what people normally think of when hikes in the region are discussed, as this is far from a flatland walk.
25 miles in total with 9,000 feet gained and lost across six peaks, this will test you. Uneven terrain and what feels like straight uphill ascents will create for a difficult, but rewarding experience.
Most people will make this into a multi-day trip, but there are some who will push the limits and do it one day. Spring and fall is the time to attempt this, as the summer brings a lot of humidity.