North Country Recreation: An Adventurous New York Program for People of All Abilities
The long-standing North Country Recreation program based in St. Lawrence County, New York, has been a driving force in the lives of many Northern New York residents who have disabilities. This unique program was developed in 2005 by Jim Williams, Home Services Director of the Cerebral Palsy Association of the North Country.
"When developing the program, it turned into outdoor recreation for people of all abilities," Williams stated. "Now, it has become more than outdoor recreation. We're learning, building communication [skills], and achieving goals with each activity."
Through the North Country Recreation program, participants have been able to experience the thrill of whitewater rafting, the beauty of hiking mountains, and the joys of camping in the wilderness. As with any outdoor recreation endeavor, the need for planning and emergency preparedness comes into play.
"Part of our risk management involves including participants in as much of the planning processes as possible," Williams explained. "We started with a couple of people who were interested in going paddling, so we provided them with the same training that I had received, such as floating assessments, PFD use, canoe-over-canoe rescues, and basic paddling skills."
Williams uses his adaptive paddling certification from the American Canoe Association when bringing people along for water-based trips. To assist his participants in these activities, he has used ethafoam blocks to help individuals maintain proper foot position in the boats and outriggers to prevent the canoe from tipping over. Additionally, for people who have trouble gripping paddles, Williams has learned to use velcro as an attachment to help participants maintain contact with the paddle.
One North Country Recreation participant, Emily, and her mother, Sandy, shared that the program has provided Emily with support and a sense of belonging, both of which have boosted her self-confidence.
On a recent outing with the program, Emily had the opportunity to climb on a rock wall and explore the zipline. While she admits to feeling anxiety about heights, she chooses to challenge herself and work through her fears.
Greta, another longtime participant, stated, "For as long as I can remember, whitewater rafting was iffy for me because of my balance, but when I did it, everything was okay." Greta expressed being nervous for her first whitewater rafting trip with North Country Recreation, but she is now able to sit in the front of the raft and enjoy the roaring rapids up close.
Greta was joined by her mother, Beth, who believes that this program has had an "astronomical impact" on Greta's social skills.
"The biggest reason we had started her in the program in the beginning was so that she could socialize with her peers because she was feeling more excluded due to her disability," Beth stated. Through active participation in the program, Greta has built social connections and has gained the confidence to help other individuals who also have disabilities.
"I like adventure and I like exploring. I like to do things outside of my comfort zone. It [disability] can't stop me. I do crazy things every day," Greta shared.
Emily and Greta are both North Country Recreation "Crew Members." Holding this title indicates that both women have attended over one hundred program activities and take on leadership roles. Crew members in the program offer knowledge, insight, and support for other participants who may need additional guidance.
While adventure and recreation look different for everybody, Jim Williams believes that recreation is a right, not a privilege. As the program continues to grow, Northern New York participants of all abilities have the opportunity to live a life of learning and adventure.