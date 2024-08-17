One Man's Inspiring Journey to Promote Diversity in Outdoor Recreation
Clifton Harcum, Director of Multicultural Affairs at SUNY Geneseo, has played an impressive role in promoting diversity in outdoor recreation.
Clifton was raised in a city environment and was not exposed to the backcountry. He didn't grow up with trees in his backyard, mountains nearby, or a thirst for nature.
"Back in the 80's and 90's, there were small playgrounds in the community with a slide and a swing. That was our outdoor recreation," he explained.
10 years ago, he began working at the University of Maryland Eastern Shore as the Director for University Engagement and Lifelong Learning. It was here, during an alternative spring break program, that he got his first true taste of the outdoors. The group he was with stayed in a cabin in the middle of the woods, which was an entirely new experience for this crew.
"It impacted me in a way that I didn't foresee," Clifton stated. "It made me want to experience more of it [the wilderness]."
It was with this newfound interest in the outdoors that Clifton found his way to New York. After moving, he began hiking in the Adirondacks and soon noticed the severe lack of diversity on the trails.
After becoming a member of the Adirondack Diversity Initiative, Clifton set out to hike his first mountain in Saranac Lake, New York.
"When I first started hiking, I had my sunglasses on, my hoodie on, and a big beard... so I would get stares," Clifton shared. He recalls seeing very few people who looked like him on the trail, which is when the lack of diversity really became apparent to him. Through Clifton's experiences, he grew incredibly passionate about working toward his goal of making outdoor recreation more accessible for all.
Clifton has also worked with the Open Space Institute (OSI) which has the vision of promoting equity, access, and diversity to outdoor spaces in New York State. OSI partnered with the New York Outdoor Recreation Coalition (NYORC) to create Open Spaces for All and aims to help New York residents, regardless of their background, access the outdoors.
Clifton believes that to promote and welcome diversity successfully, we need to start with educating children through nonprofit organizations and school programs. He explained that while he personally didn't grow up in the outdoors, his young son has benefited from spending time in the Adirondacks and taking part in activities such as hiking, skiing, and swimming, all of which helped him gain confidence in the backcountry.
"By going on field trips, doing hands-on education, and starting [kids] early, you can create a better sense of comfort in those areas, " Clifton stated.
While working at SUNY Potsdam as the program coordinator for the Division of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, Clifton played a major role in helping students get involved in recreation and adventure. After launching the Live Now program on campus, Clifton was able to work with the college community to bring various students on whitewater rafting trips and help them explore the Adirondack region. Many of these students are from New York City and like Clifton, did not experience these pursuits while growing up.
Clifton offered some valuable pieces of advice for individuals who may not have experience in the outdoors, but are interested in taking the leap.
"If you're nervous about starting, even if it's hiking on a flat trail in the woods, bring a buddy and always let people know where you're going," he stated. "Go into it cautious and be mindful of any environment that's new to you. I recommend bringing someone who has more experience."
He explained the importance of increasing diversity and acceptance in the outdoors. Alongside the immense health benefits, Clifton feels that the backcountry can provide new skills, lessons in self-efficacy, and confidence to individuals.
"If we [members of society] can treat each other with respect and be mindful of one another, that's when great experiences can take place," he stated.
With outdoor recreation growing in popularity, it is important to work toward creating a safe and comfortable environment for individuals of all backgrounds. As Clifton mentioned, the ultimate goal is to find peace and connection while in the wilderness.