6 Perfect Hiking Trails for a Beginner in Sedona, Arizona
Hiking is an activity that everyone can enjoy. Whether you are an experienced outdoors person looking for the most extreme challenges, or a novice who is looking to get into it for the first time, there are plenty of places to visit throughout the United States to satiate your desire.
Sedona, Arizona has plenty of both. While there are some very popular more challenging trails, such as Cathedral Rock and Devil’s Bridge Trial, there are also flatter, less challenging terrains that can be taken.
Where can you go as a beginner? Here are six trails that are perfect to get you started, courtesy of Kait Simek of kaitandbeyond on Instagram.
She also provides a complete travel guide for anyone visiting the area that includes tourist traps to avoid, her favorite spots and all sorts of recommendations.
Margs Draw Trail
With an easy rating per All Trails, Margs Draw Trail is about 4.0 miles long in and out. It will take a little over 90 minutes to complete with an elevation gain of 393 feet.
Dogs are welcome, but have to be kept on a leash. This is a popular area so you may run into other adventurers who are also on horseback or running in addition to hiking.
Jim Thompson Trail
5.0 miles in length and with a 541 foot gain in elevation, Jim Thompson Trail is a little bit harder than Margs Draw, but has turnaround points so you can end your adventure whenever you would like.
It will take about two hours to complete out and back and will provide hikers with a birding experience along the way. Horseback riding is also popular here and the higher elevation gives you even more of a look at the surrounding areas.
Bell Rock Loop Trail
A distance of 1.9 miles in total, this loop is considered moderately challenging as well. At only 232 feet of elevation gained, there are people who will walk and run this path, which takes about 47 minutes to complete while hiking.
Get incredible views of the surrounding red rock during this hike. Bell Rock Loop is also considered a vortex hike, where it is believed the geographical region is an energy center that promotes healing, meditation and self-exploration.
Chapel Trail
Only 1.3 miles in and out, this is considered an easy trail. In addition to hiking, people like to mountain bike here and is open year-round to anyone who wants to visit.
This trail also brings you to the base of the “Praying Hands” red rock formation that is immensely popular.
Courthouse Loop
Near Bell Rock, this is the Rector Connector, Big Park and Courthouse Butte Loop. 3.9 miles in distance and at 383 feet of elevation, it will take just over an hour and a half to get the entire thing done.
Courthouse Butte is one of the most well-known rock formations in the area and a must-see while visiting. Don’t be afraid to mix in the visit to Bell Rock as well!
Llama Loop
This is the longest trek on the list at 5.6 miles. Considered moderately challenging with 469 feet of elevation gained, going through the entire loop will take over two hours.
While many people like to also mountain bike and run here, there are quieter times of the day for a person looking for some peace and quiet. September through May are recommended as the best times to visit.