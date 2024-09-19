Popular Hawaii Hiking Trail Forced to Close After 50 Cases of Norovirus
If hiking one of Hawaii’s most beautiful trails is on your bucket list, it will have to wait a little bit longer.
A popular 11-mile hiking trail, the Kalalau Trail, has been temporarily closed after a growing number of hikers have been infected with a highly contagious strand of norovirus. The entire trail's closure comes as a result of the Hawaii Department of Health investigating the rare outbreak and hopeful decline of norovirus along the Kalalau Section of the Nāpali Coast State Wilderness Park.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Norovirus causes inflammation of the intestines, stomach, or both. Symptoms include diarrhea, vomiting, nausea, stomach pain, and possibly fever, headaches, and body aches.
In the latest release from the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR), “The total number of norovirus cases reported to date is approximately 50 and remaining stable.” The majority of the cases were reported at the beginning of the month, around September 2nd, and no new cases have been confirmed since September 4th.
A nearby cave’s water was tested by the CDC and the report indicated that it “did reveal evidence of fecal contamination inside the cave.”
According to the report, the trail is set to reopen soon, but more precautions are being taken first. The Department’s Division of State Parks (DSP) is completing multiple deep cleanings and disinfections of comfort stations along the trails and ensuring additional measures of sanitation are taking place in all nearby facilities.
There is some good news ahead, however, as the trail is reportedly to be partially open to Hanakāpīʻai for day use only, beginning on Sept. 21. The report stressed that any future travel past the authorized openings may result in citations or arrests.
“For many people, it’s not considered an easy hike,” said Patti Jette, a spokesperson for DLNR. “It’s a very challenging hike, both in length and trail difficulty.” Although the trek on the Kalalau Trail is not easy, it’s worth adding to your bucket list of hikes to accomplish to enjoy the magnificent landscape along the coastal waters and ends at the beautiful and remote Kalalau Beach.
“Until we are confident that these issues have been adequately addressed, we will err on the side of caution. We appreciate the community’s and visitors’ patience.” said the Chair of DLNR, Dawn Chang. The rest of the trail openings are set to be announced at a later date.