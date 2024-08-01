9 Budget-Friendly Gift Ideas for the Avid Hikers in Your Life
Hikers are often looking to replace gear and prepare for their next adventure. Here are 9 practical gift ideas that the adventurer in your life will love and appreciate.
1. Darn Tough Socks
Men's Sunset Ridge Micro Crew Lightweight Hiking Sock - $24
A favorite among hikers, these socks are durable, supportive, and wick moisture away. These fitted socks are designed to prevent the sock from moving around, helping to prevent hot spots and blisters.
2. Black Diamond Headlamp
Black Diamond Astro 300 Headlamp - $20
As one the Ten Essentials, headlamps are a necessary part of a hiking kit. Any time you hit the trail, a headlamp should be in your pack. Black Diamond offers a wide array of reliable options, with the Astro 300 being one of them.
3. Blister Care Products
Blister Medic Kit - $13
Medical kits need to be updated regularly. Blister care products such as moleskin and blister pads are recommended for every hiker and often need to be replenished in the kit.
4. Nalgene Water Bottles
Nalgene Sustain Graphic Wide-Mouth Water Bottle 32 fl. oz. - $16
The ideal water bottle for hiking is a wide-mouth Nalgene. They are affordable, easy to clean, and are long-lasting. If you are looking to go the extra mile, you can purchase an insulated sleeve to help keep drinks from freezing over.
5. Hydration Reservoir
CamelBak Crux 3L Reservoir 3L - $39
For summer hiking, hydration reservoirs are an excellent way to stay hydrated without having to stop and pull out a water bottle. Hydration reservoirs are versatile and can be used for both hiking and running.
6. Trekking Poles
Black Diamond Explorer 3 Trekking Poles - $80
Trekking poles are incredibly beneficial for hikers. They offer joint support, allow hikers to test the depth of snow and water, and can aid individuals in emergency situations.
7. MICROspikes
Kahtoola MICROspikes Traction System - $75
Serving as a traction device for hikers navigating winter conditions such as ice and snow, microspikes need to be replaced after extensive use. They are a great gift for hikers who venture out into the winter environment.
8. Bear Canister
Backpackers' Cache Bear-Resistant Container - $79
Being well-prepared in bear territory plays an important role in backcountry safety. Bear canisters are designed to store food in a sealed container, making it difficult for bears to access the food. In some locations, bear canisters are required for camping instead of bear bags. These make an excellent gift for hikers and you can even fill the bear canister with additional gifts.
9. Leg Gaiters
Women's Crocodile GORE-TEX Gaiters - $89
With mud and snow covering the trails, gaiters help protect legs from abrasion and excessive dirt. Outdoor Research has reputable gaiters available for hikers looking for some additional protection.