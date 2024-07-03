After Man Dies at Grand Canyon, His Niece Offers Huge Warning
The Grand Canyon is one of the most popular tourist attractions in the United States of America.
While the national park offers beautiful views and amazing hiking and experiences, there are also dangers that come with it. Many people have perished while visiting the Grand Canyon.
On Saturday, 69-year-old Scott Sims of Austin, Texas passed away at the Grand Canyon. He was hiking to Phantom Ranch in Arizona, but did not make it to his final destination.
A cause of death has not been provided about Sims, but the Park Service noted the extremely high temperatures that can be experienced while hiking on the trails. They can reach over 120 degrees Fahrenheit in the shade.
Currently, the Coconino County Medical Examier and Park Service are investigating Sims' death.
Following Sims' death, his niece, Jessica Ryan, took to Facebook to share the news about her uncle's death. She also provided a warning for those who are going to visit the Grand Canyon.
“Greg, my uncle and I started a hike down to the bottom of the Grand Canyon via South Kaibab trail. June 29, 2024 my uncle lost his life on the trail. There are no words for the events that transpired and the emotions we are feeling right now. It’s not only what you see in movies. The most beautiful places are unforgiving. Be prepared. Don’t underestimate nature. Hike smart.”
Those are excellent words of advice. Too often, people do not prepare well enough for survival. Many have lost their lives due to a lack of preparation and caution.
One suggestion that has been made by the Park Service is to start hiking before dawn and to finish in the late afternoon. Taking a break between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. is another suggestion.
The Park Service also advises hkers to balance food and water intake. People should make sure to drink enough water and to get wet to stay cool.