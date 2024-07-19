5 Amazing Hiking Destinations Near Chicago
While Chicago isn't normally considered to be a destination for avid hikers, there are some sleeper destinations to visit around the area.
Most tourists will be visiting the Windy City to experience what the downtown areas have to offer. With plenty of tourist locations, museums, and much more, Chicago is a very popular destination.
However, if you want an escape from the city atmosphere, there are some places to target to get out into nature. There are actually quite a few great places to hike within an easy driving distance from the city.
All of that being said, let's dive in and take a look at five amazing hiking destinations near Chicago.
North Branch Trail
Located about 15 minutes outside of downtown Chicago, this is a place to go and enjoy stunning views. Visitors will get plenty of visuals of the Chicago River along the 20-mile trail. There will be a lot of wildlife to observe throughout the wooded area of the trail as well.
Illinois Beach State Park
A bit longer of a drive, Illinois Beach State Park is about an hour away from downtown Chicago. However, there are over six miles of beach area, along with marshes, woodlands and plenty of dunes as well. This is a versatile park for hiking and enjoying nature.
Waterfall Glen Forest Preserve
Of course, one of the main features of the park is the beautiful Rocky Glen waterfall. In this state park, visitors will be able to walk through beautiful prairies, as well as limestone trails. If you're staying in downtown Chicago, it's only a 25-minute trip to reach the park.
Matthiessen State Park
Next up on the list is the farthest destination on the list at about an hour and 30 minutes from downtown Chicago. However, the state park is worth the drive. There are trails for any experience level of hiker that offer amazing rock formations, canyons, waterfalls and more.
Indiana Dunes National Park
Hiking the dunes is a fun experience and will give you a good workout as well. Indiana Dunes National Park is the only national park in Indiana and is about 45 minutes away from Chicago. There are 15 minutes of beach area in the park and stunning views of Lake Michigan, along with great birdwatching as well.