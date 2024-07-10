Another Hiker Has Died in the Grand Canyon, Third in Three Weeks
The Grand Canyon is known for being an amazing place to hike with even more amazing views. However, hiking in the impressive national park does not come without risks.
That could not be more evident than it has been over the last three weeks.
On Sunday, a third hiker in three weeks passed away while hiking at the Grand Canyon.
The latest death occurred on the Bright Angel Trail, close to 100 feet below the trailhead. While bystanders attempted CPR, the attempts were unsuccessful. Unfortunately, he passed away.
Not many details have been released about the identity of the man. The only things known right now are that he was a 50-year-old man and that he was from San Angelo, Texas.
It has been reported that he was trying to reach the rim after an overnight stay at Havasupai Gardens.
Two other deaths have occurred in the Grand Canyon this month.
Back on June 29th, a hiker passed away on the River Trail. On June 17th, a hiker was found on the Bright Angel Trail as well.
High temperatures have been a major cause of health-related issues for hikers at the Grand Canyon. The heat can reach up to 120 degrees in the shade at times. Rangers have advised to try to take breaks and stop hiking in the high heat of the day, which ranges between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.
With the temperatures more elevated during the current time period, rangers have advised to not go hiking. If hikers decide to go ahead and go, making sure that precautions are made is a must.