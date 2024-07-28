Arizona Heat Leaves Lost Hikers Needing Medical Attention
There is nothing quite like a good hike through the wilderness. Beautiful sights can be seen, but there are risks involved, especially during the summer months.
A group of people in Arizona learned that the hard way. While hiking a trail, they got lost amid high heat and needed rescuing.
The group had 13 people, including three children and an adult who had to be transferred to the hospital. In town for a family reunion, they embarked on a hike in the Gateway Loop Trail in Scottsdale on Friday morning.
Less than three hours into the hike, the Scottsdale Fire Department reported that a mountain rescue was called for. Having gone wayward from the trail, and water supplies limited, the group called for help.
Dave Folio, the Captain of the Scottsdale Fire Department, relayed that the group called early, which avoided any other issues cropping up. One of the people who were transported out was a 10-year-old who was brought to a local children’s hospital. “Great condition,” the child was in, per Folio.
Heat exhaustion symptoms were shown by babies, 12 and 18 months old, who were also rescued from the trail. One other woman was removed from the trail via a big-wheel operation. Everyone else in the group was able to walk off the trail with the assistance of the rescue crew.
According to ABC affiliate KNXV, everyone involved in the incident is expected to be okay and survive. Reporting the issue as early as they did certainly helped prevent anything worse from happening on the trail.
The fire department reported that north of 65 firefighters were deployed on this call. With an excessive heat warning issued for the area, as much help as possible was needed. Temperatures were touching as high as 108 in Scottsdale.
Folio offered some advice to any adventurers who want to hike during these times. Getting out early to avoid higher temperatures later in the day is suggested, and are urged to stay on the paths.
"We want people to come out and enjoy our trails," Folio told reporters. "We take a lot of pride in our trails and keeping them safe."