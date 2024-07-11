Best Hiking Trails for Beginners Across California
California has some of the best scenery that the United States has to offer and it can be accessed whether you are a beginner or experienced hiker.
If you're new to hiking, these are a few of the best trails to consider as you set out on your journey. Remember to stay hydrated and take things one step at a time!
Redwood Grove Trail - Yorba Lina, California
This family friendly trail will allow hikers to see around 200 redwood trees as well as some local wildlife. The beautiful landscape is well maintained and open year-round for viewing pleasure. It's a fairly easy 30 minute walk that makes a loop to bring hikers back to the parking lot once it is finished.
Solistice Canyon - Malibu, California
This rocky trail will bring you through a forest, rivers, a waterfall and even some interesting ruins. This is a great trail for someone looking to spend an afternoon soaking in the wilderness, while also staying mostly shaded. It'll take around an hour and a half to finish and allows for dogs, though they must be on a leash.
Eaton Canyon Trail - Pasadena, California
Take this hike on if you want something a little bit more challenging, but also definitely completable for the normal person. Hikers will be rewarded with a waterfall, beautiful flowers and a neat cave along the route. This walk will take around an hour and a half and allows for dogs on a leash.
Franklin Canyon Site Trail - Studio City, California
Located within the Franklin Canyon Park, this easy trail offers views over a workout. It's fully family friendly along with strollers and wheelchairs. The beautiful views will include flowers, birds and lakes across the 45 minute loop. It also welcomes road cyclists looking for a scenic ride.
Wilbur's Watch Trail - San Mateo, California
Get a beautiful ocean view from this relaxing trail across the coastline. It'll take around an hour to complete, at just a little over two miles. Those who go get to see the beautiful imagery of Pigeon Point lighthouse off in the distance. It's a dirt trail that allows for kids but no pets.