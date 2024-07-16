Canyonlands National Park Sees Father, Daughter Die After Getting Lost
Throughout the course of the summer, many different incidents have occurred at national parks that have resulted in death.
Most of the situations have been connected to extreme heat. Once again, this time at Canyonlands National Park, two deaths have occurred.
As shared by CNN, a father and daughter have both passed away at the popular national park after the pair got lost and ran out of water.
Albino Herrera Espinoza, 52 years old, and Beatriz Herrera, his 23-year-old daughter, from Green Bay, Wisconsin, passed away while hiking the Syncline Loop Trail.
The temperature at the time was over 100 degrees, said the National Park Service.
On Friday before 6:00 p.m., the two were found deceased. After the finding, the San Juan County Sheriff's Office was notified "of a deceased hiker in the Upheaval Dome area of Canyonlands National Park," the sheriff's office stated in a news release.
At this point in time, there is no detail about how long the pair of hikers were lost on the trail or how long they had been deceased before they were discovered.
In a recent post from the park itself, visitors need to be mindful of how rugged and isolated the park truly is and take precautions.
“Canyonlands is an isolated and rugged environment. You may have to drive more than 50 miles to find food, gas, lodging, or medical facilities.”
Heat related deaths have become far too normal this year and in recent years as a whole. Hikers must remain hydrated and try to avoid hiking in the main heat of the day.