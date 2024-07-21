Death Valley National Park Living Up to its Name
Death Valley National Park didn't get its name due to the lush, cool, luxurious conditions offered. It is hot, grueling and sometimes treacherous. Visitors need to be prepared and take extra precautions to make sure they stay safe.
Just this week another woman suffered heat illness and had to be rescued. A couple started their hike around 9:30 a.m. when temperatures had already reached around 110 degrees.
The man later reported to park rangers that their hike had been prolonged by getting lost. At some point during the hike, the woman was unable to continue according to the National Park Service. The man left her to go get help.
Give that there is no cell service in the area, the conditions are hard and getting help takes time. When he arrived at Zabriskie Point parking lot, a bystander drove five miles to the Furnace Creek Visitor Center to get help.
From here, the problem gets worse as immediate can't always reach visitors. When the park rangers arrived a few minutes later, people had carried the now unconscious woman to the parking lot to meet the ambulance.
The temperatures had risen to 115 degrees and this adds yet another challenge. Helicopter blade produce less lift in hot air and some helicopters cannot fly at extremely hot temperatures such as 115.
Rangers had to transport the lady to a safer landing zone at around 3,000 feet elevation where it would be cool enough for the helicopter to land and take off safely.
The unidentified woman was then flown to Centennial Hills Hospital in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Her condition is unknown at this time.
Park Rangers offered the following advice on NPS.gov in order to stay safe in Death Valley National Park in the summer:
Avoid the heat:
Stay in air conditioning, or not more than a ten-minute walk away from it.
Do not hike at low elevations after 10am.
Travel only on paved roads. If your vehicle breaks down, stay with your vehicle so you have shelter and can be found more easily.
Know your limits and acclimatize to heat.
Avoid the sun:
Seek shade during the hottest time of the day.
Wear a hat and consider carrying an umbrella.
Drink plenty of water.
Eat salty snacks.