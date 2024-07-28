7 Great Hikes for Adventurers Around Paris
The Paris 2024 Summer Olympics run from July 26 to August 11, 2024. This marks the third time Paris has hosted the Olympic Games, following 1900 and 1924. This centennial celebration promises to highlight the city's iconic landmarks, rich history, and unparalleled cultural heritage. For those spectators in need of some adventure and fresh air outside of the Olympic venues, the following hikes offer varying degrees of difficulty and picturesque Parisian landscapes.
The 7 Best Hikes Around Paris
1. Forêt de Fontainebleau
Location: Southeast of Paris, approximately 60 kilometers (38 miles). Hike Distance: Various trails, up to 16 kilometers (10 miles). The Forêt de Fontainebleau is a vast forest, renowned for its rock formations and dense woodlands. The Sentier des 25 Bosses is a popular 16-kilometer (10-mile) trail featuring rocky terrain and stunning panoramic views. For a slightly more moderate experience, the trails around the Château de Fontainebleau provide an interesting mix of nature and history, and are suitable for all hikers.
2. Vexin Français Regional Nature Park
Location: Northwest of Paris, approximaely 50 kilometers (31 miles). Hike Distance: Various trails, up to 20 kilometers (12.5 miles). The Vexin Français Regional Nature Park spans over 71,000 hectares of protected landscapes, including hills great for hiking, historic villages, and scenic river valleys. The Route des Crêtes is a notable and moderate 20-kilometer (12.5-mile) trail providing picturesque views of the Seine Valley. The ancient village of La Roche-Guyon, with its medieval castle is a historical highlight worth seeing.
3. Chemin des Impressionnistes
Location: West of Paris, starting in Chatou and extending through several towns. Hike Distance: Approximately 40 kilometers (25 miles). The Chemin des Impressionnistes runs along the Seine River, and traces the footsteps of famous painters like Claude Monet and Vincent van Gogh. This beautiful and tranquil trail passes through historic towns, including Bougival, Louveciennes, and ends in Auvers-sur-Oise. Along the way, hikers will witness scenes that inspired iconic artworks, visit museums, and explore historic riverside communities. This lengthy hike provides a wonderful workout and educational experience.
4. Parc Naturel Régional de la Haute Vallée de Chevreuse
Location: Southwest of Paris, approxiamtely 30 kilometers (19 miles). Hike Distance: Various trails, up to 30 kilometers (19 miles). The Haute Vallée de Chevreuse Regional Natural Park covers over 25,000 hectares, featuring forests, wetlands, and moderate hills. The Circuit des Trois Châteaux is a popular 20-kilometer (12.5-mile) trail that passes by the Château de Breteuil, Château de Dampierre, and Château de la Madeleine. The park also includes the scenic Rambouillet Forest, which offers numerous trails and wildlife observation. The trails are great for hikers of all levels.
5. La Coulée Verte
Location: Within Paris, starting near the Bastille. Hike Distance: 4.7 kilometers (3 miles). La Coulée Verte, or Promenade Plantée, is an elevated linear park stretching 4.7 kilometers along a former railway line. The trail runs through the 12th arrondissement and ends at the Bois de Vincennes. This urban hike offers beautiful gardens, artistic installations, and views of Parisian architecture, making it a unique way to explore the city's green spaces. At just 3 miles, this is perfect for a quick escape from Olympic action.
6. Forêt de Compiègne
Location: North of Paris, about 80 kilometers (50 miles). Hike Distance: Various trails, up to 15 kilometers (9.3 miles). The Forêt de Compiègne is a historic forest covering over 14,000 hectares. Rich in wildlife, the forest has numerous trails for all levels of hikers. The Circuit du Mont Saint-Mard, a scenic and peaceful 15-kilometer route, runs through dense woods and open glades.
7. Parc de Saint-Cloud
Location: West of Paris, just outside the city. Hike Distance: Various trails, up to 5 kilometers (3 miles). The Parc de Saint-Cloud is a large park, which offers stunning views from its elevated position just above Paris. The park's well-maintained trails wind through formal gardens, wooded areas, and past fountains and statues. The Grande Cascade is the highlight, providing a picturesque backdrop on this leisurely 5-kilometer hike. The park’s proximity to the city makes this hike a convenient and beautiful escape.