5 Hiking Tips for Any Season to Try On Your Next Outing
Hiking trips can present unique challenges that require critical thinking. While in the backcountry, hikers do not always have access to everyday luxuries such as Google, tools, and assistance from another person. By packing necessary equipment and planning ahead, we can mitigate risk and count on a successful trip.
1. Carry a multi-tool and paracord
Gear takes quite a beating in the backcountry while we hike and camp. Snowshoes break, boots may fall apart, and straps may snap on your pack. Come prepared with a roll of paracord and a multi-tool to do an effective and efficient field repair as needed.
2. Wrap Duct Tape Around Your Trekking Poles
If you are ever in need of a basic tent, water bottle, or boot repair, duct tape will come in handy. In medical situations, duct tape can also be used to stabilize a splinted limb, help cover hot spots on the feet, and secure bandages and gauze. With creativity and critical thinking, this basic piece of equipment will aid you in many circumstances.
3. Keep Your Water Bottles Insulated and Upside Down
When hiking in the winter, keeping your water in liquid form can be challenging. Several companies sell water bottle insulators for outdoor adventures which will help solve this problem. However, if you’re in a pinch, you can prevent your water bottles from freezing by covering them in wool socks and carrying them upside down in your pack. Water tends to freeze at the top of the bottle where water meets the air. Flipping your water bottle upside down ensures that the water around the mouth of the bottle will not freeze.
4. Be Bold, Start Cold
Stepping out of your warm car early in the morning into a freezing environment at the trailhead can be uncomfortable. However, don’t hesitate to let your body shiver when you start your hike as you will warm up quickly once you get moving. If you allow your body to get too warm and sweat in a cold environment, hypothermia and frostbite can arise. The idea is to generate and hold enough heat to keep your body warm, but not so much that you begin to sweat. “Be Bold, Start Cold” serves as a reminder to leave your puffy coat and heavy mittens in your pack when you start your hike.
5. Pack Strategically
When packing your backpack, be mindful of where and how you are packing your items. Folding your clothes, while aesthetically pleasing, will waste precious space in your pack. Rather, stuff your clothes into every crevice of your pack that you can find. Some hikers opt to roll their clothes instead of stuffing, which is another suitable option and serves as a way to save space. When packing your gear, place the most important gear at the top of your pack including your medical kit, food, and a sweater. Items such as headlamps, extra batteries, and a multi-tool can be stored in the top lid of the pack, also known as the brain. This allows for easy access to such items.
Final Notes
There is a common phrase that circulates in the hiking community: “Hike Your Own Hike.” This phrase is designed to encourage hikers to hike in a way that fits them best. This includes everything from gear preferences and packing to hiking pace and goals. There is a surplus of tips and tricks available for outdoor enthusiasts, but ultimately, each hiker must find what works best for them.