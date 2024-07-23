Historic Hiking Path in Italy Reopening After Lengthy Shutdown Period
One of the most beautiful paths in Italy, dubbed “Path of Love” has been shut down for years. Landslides and terrible flooding led to an accident on the path, leading to the Via dell’Amore being closed.
On September 24th, 2012 a rockslide injured four tourists who were visiting from Australia. That made it as evident as ever that repairs were needed to make things safe for anyone who traveled the path.
"It is an obviously dangerous area – a very beautiful area because it is on the sea – but obviously dangerous," explains Francesco Faccini, a geologist with the University of Genova. "It is no coincidence that the original ancient path was built going over the mountain [and not on the side]. Inevitably, cutting the base of a slope leads to collapses."
Cinque Terre National Park is one major gamble given how it was constructed. You cannot stop nature, as experienced the hard way with what happened at what is considered the most romantic path in the park.
Prior to being closed, many people would tell you that Path of Love was the most stunning of 130 kilometers of trails that go between the villages of Riomaggiore and Manarola.
Just about half a mile long, the footpath carved into the side of the cliffs presents an incredible view of the Ligurian Sea. History runs deep and for stories to continue being made, the coastlines of Italy need to be preserved.
Anyone who wants to adventure to Path of Love will once again have the chance. With updated safety precautions in place, it will be opening up on July 27th to the public after its long hiatus.
"As it unfortunately often happens in our country, a new [environmental] awareness was developed only in the aftermath of a tragedy," says geologist Domenico Calcaterra, referencing the natural disasters that led to the path being closed.
New leaders for the park adjusted their focus to the environment, leading to the Centre for geological risks being made. Calcaterra works there as well.
To get the path up to date was costly. As shared by Mayor Fabrizia Pecunia of Riomaggiore, it cost 22 million euros, which is nearly $23.9 million US Dollars.
Anyone who would like to visit the reopened Path of Love can book online or visit one of the park’s ticket booths. To limit overcrowding, only 400 people will be permitted on the path per hour.
Mayor Pecunia has added that small gatherings, such as a wedding ceremony with limited guests and without a reception or drinks, can occur this summer. Next year, when fully operational, a small amphitheater will be open to host entire wedding ceremonies on the path.