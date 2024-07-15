How to Avoid Heat Exhaustion for Your Summer Hikes
As summer rolls around, hiking only gets harder. The blistering heat could be reason enough to keep one away from taking on an adventure.
That's not necessary, though, as it's possible to stay comfortable and avoid heat exhaustion while hiking in the middle of summer. Here are some key tips to keep in mind before heading out:
Stay Hydrated And Use Electrolytes
While it may seem straight-forward, water is one's best friend when facing heat. Keeping fluids flowing will help regulate body temperature, the body needs to be able to produce enough sweat.
Water is the most important thing, but keeping a steady source of electrolytes is also a key to staying comfortable. Coconut water, sports drinks, fruit drinks and electrolyte packages are all good things to pack on your hike.
Bring the Right Snacks And Don't Skip Meals
As important as water and fluids are, the food brought on a hike can also play a factor in the heat and can also be another source of electrolytes. Skipping a meal may be easy, but could end up being the downfall to a trip.
Bananas and oranges are a great sources of potassium, which is one of the most important electrolytes.
Nuts and seeds are easy to store, don't spoil and have a mix of different electrolytes.
Pickles are another interesting food choice as they can be a fast source of sodium to help muscles from getting too tight.
Wear Appropriate Clothing
Wide-brimmed hats work well to block out the sun and can be paired with polarized sunglasses to block out as much as possible. A neck cover could also come in handy to keep cool.
While it may seem contradictory, wearing light yet long-sleeved clothing could be beneficial. It's another way to regulate the body's temperature and keep colder for longer. It also helps retain hydration for the skin.
As for footwear, the biggest need is to be lightweight.
Be Sure To Rest
The idea of resting while on a trip may seem boring to some, but can be a huge need. The best times to rest are whenever it'll be the hottest, so plan accordingly before heading out for the day.
When feeling tired on the hike, find the shade and wait until things are better. It may also be a good idea to pack a wet cloth or something similar for your forehead.
Despite Needing Gear, Pack Light
A lot of these tips have been about bringing the right things on the hike, but be sure to pack light. Only pack the necessities and grab a backpack that is comfortable to wear for long times.