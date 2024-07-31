How to Choose a Sleeping Pad for Overnight Hiking Trips
In a growing hiking market, there are plenty of sleep system options for various outdoor pursuits. Sleeping pads are designed to offer protection and insulation from the ground, so knowing what your camping terrain will look like is essential to choosing the right pad. While searching for the perfect pad, consider where you will be camping, the weather you may encounter, and packing logistics.
1. Self-Inflating Pads
Invented by Therm-a-Rest in the early 1970s, self-inflating sleeping pads have taken over the outdoor community. Well-known for being comfortable, these pads are a favorite among many hiking enthusiasts. Each pad contains a valve that, when opened, forces air into the foam, causing it to inflate. A popular choice for self-inflating pads is the Therm-a-Rest ProLiteTM Plus Sleeping Pad.
2. Closed-Cell Pads
These pads are commonly seen rolled up and attached to the outside of a hiker’s pack. They tend to be bulky and are not compact, but they are easy to find and are notably cheaper. Closed-cell sleeping pads are not known for their comfortable design as they’re made of dense foam, but they are durable, generally lightweight, and provide necessary insulation. The NEMO Switchback Sleeping Pad is a reliable closed-cell pad that is designed to fold up, making the process of attaching it to your pack more simple.
3. Air Pads
This innovative pad offers great comfort and support to hikers who are able to invest in a quality sleep system. They are more expensive than closed-cell and self-inflating pads, but the benefits are worth the price. Air pads are lightweight and very compact, making them a good choice for individuals looking for an ultralight trip. This type of pad, due to the air design, is more likely to rip and need repairing, so come prepared with a repair kit. If comfort is your top priority, look into the Sea to Summit Ultralight Air Sleeping Pad.
Final Notes
In your search for a sleeping pad, you will notice that each pad has an R-value attached to it. R-values refer to the pad’s ability to combat heat loss. This value ranges from 1-7 and is a determining factor in which pad you will need for your trip. The higher the value, the more insulated the pad will be. If you are planning a summer camping trip, you can comfortably get by with a lower R-value, but as temperatures drop, seek a pad within the upper range.