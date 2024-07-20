Most Difficult Hiking Trails in the United States
The United States is home to many amazing hiking locations.
From mountains, to forested areas, to beach hiking and much more, there is a place for everyone to enjoy.
Are you looking for a hike that will push you to the limit? For experienced and driven hikers, there are some amazing trails that are difficult to concur. The drive to accomplish a difficult hike is one of the most exhilarating things to experience out in nature.
Let's take a look at the seven most difficult hiking trails to attempt throughout the entire United States.
7. Highline Trail in Glacier National Park
Located in the beautiful state of Montana, Glacier National Park offers some of the best hiking and most stunning views in the nation. For hikers looking for a difficult experience, Highline Trail would be the place to go. There are major elevation changes throughout the trail along with tons of wildlife to be seen. Visitors will experience the Garden Wall, which is a narrow path carved into a cliffside that will get adrenaline pumping with a massive drop-off.
6. The Presidential Traverse in White Mountains, New Hampshire
Heading to the East Coast, the Presidential Traverse is worth traveling to. It is around 20 miles long and boasts over 8,000 feet of elevation gain. In order to finish the hike, it should take between one and three days.
While the trail itself is a very difficult and tiring one, the views you will get make it worth it. At the apex of the hike is the summit of Mount Washington. If you're an experienced hiker looking for a challenge, this is a place for you.
5. The Maze at Canyonlands National Park
Located in Utah's Canyonlands National Park is one of the best hiking parks in the nation. The Maze is a very rugged trail that would be a challenge for even the most experienced hikers. Along the trail are a few major landmarks, including the Chocolate Drops, the Doll House, and the Harvest Scene.
This is a must-visit destination for anyone who enjoys difficult hiking.
4. The Long Trail in Vermont
How many people can boast that they have hiked and completed a 272-mile trail? If you end up hiking the entire Long Trail in Vermont, you can be that person. Along the way you will encounter steep climbs, amazing views, and a rugged experience.
Mount Mansfield, the tallest peak in the state, is included in this trail. Hikers will reach the summit and be able to see amazing panoramic views. If you're on the East Coast, heading to Vermont to tackle the Long Trail would be a fun thing to do.
3. Wonderland Trail in Mount Rainier National Park
Experiencing Mount Rainier in and of itself is an incredible experience and worth traveling to. If you're in the area, consider hiking the Wonderland Trail. The trail is about 93 miles with many different kinds of views, wildlife galore, and fun memories and entertainment.
2. Angel's Landing in Zion National Park
Heading back to Utah, Angels Landing is a trail that every hiker should try to experience.
The trail is known for steep climbing, narrow ledges, and uncomparable views. At the summit of the hike, visitors can enjoy seeing the Virgin River and Zion Canyon. This is a trail that takes preparation to conquer, but it's well worth the time to experience.
1. Kalalau Trail in Hawaii
Taking a trip to Hawaii is a bucket list item for most already. Hiking the most difficult trail in the United States while making that bucket list trip makes it even better.
Kalalau Trail offers a 22-mile round trip hike through wooded areas, along massive cliffs, with plenty of stream crossings, and wildlife everywhere. If you're ready for the challenge, you'll experience some of the best views of your lifetime.