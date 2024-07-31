Nixon Fire Ravaging Riverside County Causing Evacuations
Wildfire season is something that people in California have had to get used to. The dry conditions and rising temperatures will lead to fires popping up, but things have reached a new level of danger in 2024.
According to Cal Fire, there have already been more than 751,000 acres of land set aflame this year. That is 29 times as much damage done as in 2023, with the agency reporting a 2,816 percent increase.
Unfortunately, that number will likely rise as the Nixon Fire rages on without containment. Lit on Monday, over 4,500 acres have already been scorched by this fire and 0 percent containment was reported as late as Tuesday night.
In Riverside County, several structures have been impacted by burns and one has been destroyed totally. As a result, southern Riverside County has received evacuation orders from the state. Areas close by are under evacuation warning, which means they need to be prepared to leave should the situation worsen.
One resident of the area, Matthew Hendrix, spoke about being forced from his home because of the wildfires. Along with his dog and essentials, he helped a neighbor evacuate their home as well.
"He's pretty elderly and doesn't have hardly any resources," Hendrix said of his neighbor as he stood amid the smoldering remains of the man's burned-down mobile home. "This was all he had in life, was this property and this house." (H/T NBC News)
On Tuesday evening, California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in two counties; Kern and Tulare. Kern’s state of emergency was in response to the Borel Fire, which had a containment of five percent and 57,000 acres burned.
"This devastating fire and the many like it we’re facing across the West are a clear and present danger to our way of life and California as we know it," Newsom said in a statement.
People need to do their part to help avoid these devastating fires even starting. According to Cal Fire, 95 percent of them are started by humans.
"Simple actions such as following fire safety guidelines and avoiding activities that can spark fires are vital in reducing the risk," it said on X, via NBC News. "Additionally, having a go bag packed with essentials and being prepared for an emergency can make a significant difference in ensuring personal and community safety."