One of Utah's Most Iconic Arches Collapses According to National Park Service
A very famous and popular landmark in Utah's Glen Canyon National Recreation Area known as the "Double Arch" collapsed last week according to the National Park Service.
The area is home to some of the most popular hiking trails in the country and the Double Arches was one of the most iconic scenes along the way. Luckily, no one was injured when it collapsed.
The Double Arches were over 190 million years old and the collapse, according to officials, was the result of wind and rain erosion.
"[T]his event serves as a reminder of our responsibility and need to protect the mineral resources surrounding Lake Powell,” said Glen Canyon National Recreation Area superintendent Michelle Kerns per the BBC.
The National Park Services is not ruling out that it could have also been caused by man-made interventions or causes. Over 5 million people visited the site last year according to the same source and is one of the most visited destinations in Utah.
It serves as a stark reminder that hikers need to cherish the sites and scenes when they can enjoy them, as they may not last forever. But it is also a solemn reminder to ensure that you protect and preserve what you visit.
The 1.25 million acre park still has plenty to offer, but the legendary and iconic Double Arches will be sorely missed following their collapse.