The Best United States Hiking Location Resides in Ohio
The United States is home to many amazing places to hike. Picking out one specific trail as the best in the country is a very hard task to take on.
While it's a difficult task, it's one that USA Today was willing to do. Surprisingly, the state of Ohio ended up being given the honor of having the best hiking location out of all of them.
Hocking Hills State Park ended up being named the best location for a hike in the United States. Specifically, the Whispering Cave 5-Mile "Day Hike" loop was named by USA Today.
“This 5-mile loop is moderately challenging and offers hikers access to a fun swinging bridge, the second-largest cave in the region, and a picturesque seasonal waterfall.”
Following the ranking, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources did not hold back from sharing its pride about the trail being selected.
“Well, well, well…Hocking Hills State Park beat out some impressive hikes to claim the top spot.”
Coming in second behind Whispering Cave was Porters Creek. Trail in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. The Fairyland Loop in Bryce Canyon National Park came in third on the list.
Located in Logan, Ohio, Hocking Hills State Park is a great place to visit for individuals or families. There are amazing hiking locations in teh park, along with the Whispering Cave trail.
If you happen to visiting the great state of Ohio and are interested in a great hike, make sure to check out the place that has been ranked as the best hike in the nation.