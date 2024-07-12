The Eight Best Michigan State Park Hiking Trails
The state of Michigan has a lot of beautiful locations for visitors or residents to enjoy. Whether you enjoy water activities, camping, hiking, state parks, or simply relaxing in nature. Michigan has it to offer.
Of course, one of the most popuar aspects to the state is the Great Lakes. However, there are many different state parks that fly under the radar.
Let's take a look at the eight best Michigan State Park hiking trails to visit.
8. Hickory Ridge Trail at Highland State Recreation Area
At this beautiful location, there is an awesome 5.6 mile hike with plenty of woods and a beautiful lake. There are plenty of opportunities to see animals on this hike as well. The Hickory Ridge Trail is a sleeper place to visit.
7. Seven Lakes Trail at Holly State Recreation Area
This is a trail that gives quite a few different looks at nature. From woods to open fields, the 6.5-mile long trail offers a bit of everything.
6. Grand Haven Beach and Dune Trails at Grand Haven State Park
If you prefer hiking near the water, this is a great trail for you. Grand Haven Beach and Dune Trails will let you enjoy the beach and experience the amazing dunes alongside it. When you get hot from hiking, just take a dip into the refreshing, cool water.
5. Silver Lake Sand Dunes Trail at Silver Lake State Park
Offering one of the most amazing views of any hiking trail in Michigan, Silver Lake State Park is a great place to visit. There will be gorgeous views of the lake and there are plenty of dunes to climb as well.
4. Warren Dunes Trail at Warren Dunes State Park
Giving visitors a mix of woodland scenery and beach views, Warren Dunes trail is a must-visit location. Those who come to the park will be blown away by the sheer beauty of what Warren Dunes Trail has to offer.
3. Lighthouse and Island Trail at Ludington State Park
On this trail, hikers will enjoy an easy seven-mile hike. During the hike, visitors will enjoy beach views, forested dunes, and can even stop in at the Big Sable Point Lighthouse. There are plenty of gorgous views and some history as well.
2. River Trail at Tahquamenon Falls State Park
Moving away from the beach, visitors can enjoy a nice hike alongside the Tahquamenon River. The trail is 4.8 miles and features a stunning view of the Lower Falls.
1. Lake of the Clouds Overlook Trail at Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park
Finally, there is one hiking destination in Michigan that stands out above the rest. The Lake of the Clouds Overlook Trail offers a 3.5 mile hike that includes forested areas and an amazing view of Lake of the Clouds. It's suggested to enjoy that view during sunrise or sunset.