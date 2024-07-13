The Eight Best New York State Park Hiking Trails
While the state of New York is most known for New York City and the surrounding areas, there is much more to the state than the city.
In fact, New York is one of the most beautiful states in the United States for hiking and nature. That may not be talked about as much as it should be, but hikers should strongly consider a trip to New York.
There are many beautiful trails and state parks worth visiting.
All of that being said, let's dive in and take a look at the eight best hiking trails to enjoy in New York state parks.
8. Whiteface Mountain Trail
Located in the beautiful Adirondacks, the Whiteface Mountain Trail offers stunning views for those who choose to enjoy it. It also happens to boast the fifth-highest peak in the state. Once hikers reach the summit, they will be able to enjoy unbeatable views of Lake Placid.
7. Indian Head and Fish Hawk Cliffs
Again located in the Adirondacks, this trail is another amazing viewpoint over Lower Ausable Lake. If you enjoy a beautiful panoramic view, this is the trail fro you.
6. Appalachian Trail - Cat Rocks
Many hikers will be well aware of the Appalachian trail. However, many will not know about this section of the trail. Hikers will enjoy a beautiful view of the Hudson Valley and will offer a good experience of what hiking the Appalachian trail is like.
5. Gorge Trail at Letchworth State Park
Everyone wants to visit the Grand Canyon at some point in life, but there is a place in New York that is called the "Grand Canyon of the East." That would be on the Gorge Trail that follows the Genesee River. There are many beautiful waterfalls, clifs, and woodland. It's a must-visit trail for anyone who enjoys nature.
4. Bear Mountain Loop
The Hudson Valley is a goregous place to hike and explore. Enter the Bear Mountain Loop, where hikers will enjoy amazing views, overlooks, and Bear Mountain. There are plenty of great visuals of the Hudson River on this hike.
3. Devil's Path
The Devil's Path is not a place for just anyone to go. This is a more experienced hike and is known to be a very rugged trail. However, if you can hike it, there are very few trails that offer the natural beauty that Devil's Path does.
2. Kaaterskill Falls Trail
Next up, the Kaaterskill Falls Trail features a hike to one of the highest waterfals in the state of New York. Moving through rocky terrain and beautiful wooded areas, hikers will end up experiencing the Kaaterskill Falls. This is a beautiful trail and well worth a trip to enjoy.
1. Breakneck Ridge Trail
While not for the faint of heart, the Breakneck Ridge Trail is the top hiking trail to visit in New York. With plenty of amazing Hudson River views and travels throughout many different terrains, there's a little bit of everything for those who love hiking. If you're in New York, make sure to visit this trail and enjoy the beauty that it offers.